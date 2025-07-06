 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: John Deere Classic - Final Round
John Deere Classic 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from TPC Deere Run
PGA: John Deere Classic - Final Round
Brian Campbell wins John Deere Classic for 2nd playoff victory this year
Washington Nationals spring training
Manager Dave Martinez and GM Mike Rizzo fired by the Washington Nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_dog_weavev2_250706.jpg
IDC Weave Pole Eastern Regional

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: John Deere Classic - Final Round
John Deere Classic 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from TPC Deere Run
PGA: John Deere Classic - Final Round
Brian Campbell wins John Deere Classic for 2nd playoff victory this year
Washington Nationals spring training
Manager Dave Martinez and GM Mike Rizzo fired by the Washington Nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_dog_weavev2_250706.jpg
IDC Weave Pole Eastern Regional

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4

July 6, 2025 06:39 PM
Watch the best shots and top moments from the fourth round of the PGA Tour's 2025 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Up Next
davis_mpx.jpg
1:43
Thompson eyes repeat win with John Deere lead
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jdeereround3_250705.jpg
9:52
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
8:55
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_250703.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
Now Playing
nbc_bte_johndeereclassicwinner_250702.jpg
1:49
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
Now Playing
nbc_golf_adamscottitleist_250701.JPG
1:28
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross
Now Playing
nbc_golf_macintyretitleist_250701.JPG
1:05
MacIntyre: Titleist Pro V1 offers ‘more spin’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250630.jpg
1:18
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
12:40
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd3_250628.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd2_250627.jpg
11:08
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
nbc_golf_morikawarocketrd1_250626.jpg
09:03
Morikawa struggles with putting at Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd1hls_250616.jpg
09:07
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_roypotgieterintv_250626.jpg
04:29
‘Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
04:07
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250623.jpg
01:13
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
nbc_golf_sales_travelersbestsoundv2_250623.jpg
02:49
Bradley recaps ‘special’ Travelers Championship
nbc_golf_travelersrd4_250622.jpg
14:57
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_250621.jpg
01:17
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
henley_site.jpg
15:42
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
triple_site.jpg
02:41
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
nbc_golf_pgatravelersrd2_250620.jpg
11:17
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_justinthomashighlightsinterviewv2_250620.jpg
03:58
Flatstick leads the way for JT in Travelers Rd 2
nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
52
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
nbc_golf_sales_strengthfield_250620.jpg
01:38
Travelers Championship now a ‘world-class event’
nbc_golf_travelersrd1v2_250619.jpg
11:39
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
02:25
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
nbc_golf_jordanspiethinjury_250619.jpg
02:28
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250618.jpg
01:26
Golfers may struggle with 15th green at Travelers
nbc_golf_spaunonset_250615.jpg
12:02
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
03:59
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
04:30
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250615.jpg
02:02
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
nbc_golf_burnsruling_250615.jpg
04:00
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
nbc_golf_spaunpresser_250516.jpg
20:48
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I’d get one
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250615.jpg
01:39
Sunday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250615.jpg
10:32
Spaun’s U.S. Open a ‘win for the human spirit’
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250615.jpg
08:21
Spaun accepts U.S. Open trophy after emphatic win
nbc_golf_usopenfinalrd_250615.jpg
21:02
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_spaunwinningputt_250615.jpg
02:25
Spaun DRILLS electric 64-FOOTER to win U.S. Open

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
06:25
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
01:26
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_dog_weavev2_250706.jpg
05:48
IDC Weave Pole Eastern Regional
nbc_nas_chicagostreet_250706.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago
stage_3_preview_raw.jpg
06:55
Tour de France 2025 Stage 3 preview
nbc_dog_fetchitv2_250706.jpg
06:04
IDC Fetch It Eastern Regional
nbc_dog_flyingdiscv2_250706.jpg
09:21
IDC Freestyle Flying Disc Eastern Regional
nbc_dog_divingdogv2_250706.jpg
10:48
IDC Dog Diving Eastern Regional
nbc_dog_largedog_250706.jpg
04:58
IDC Large Dog Agility Eastern Regional
nbc_dog_mediumandsmall_250706.jpg
07:45
IDC Medium and Small Dog Agility Eastern Regional
nbc_tdf_stage2_250706.jpg
28:19
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 2
nbc_tdf_vanderpoelintv_250706.jpg
02:39
Van Der Poel ‘motivated’ for second-ever stage win
nbc_tdf_stage2finish_250706.jpg
06:55
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 2 finish
nbc_tdf_sprintenocq_250706.jpg
03:39
Enocq intermediate sprint comes down to wire
nbc_tdf_leadpackfall_250706.jpg
01:38
Stage 2’s slick roads show themselves with crash
nbc_cycling_btpwinnerslosers_250705.jpg
06:58
Winners, losers from Tour de France Stage 1
oly_atw5k_prefontaine_v2.jpg
04:57
Chebet smashes world record in women’s 5000m
nbc_nascar_chicago_250705.jpg
09:28
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Chicago on The CW
oly_atw800_prefontaine_250705.jpg
05:05
Duguma hangs on to win Prefontaine Classic 800m
oly_atwlj_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:00
Davis-Woodhall’s final jump seals Prefontaine win
oly_atm200_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:17
Tebogo sets 200m world lead at Prefontaine Classic
oly_atw100_prefontaine_jeffersonintv.jpg
51
Jefferson-Wooden ‘coming for it all’ in 2025
oly_atw1500_prefontaine_kipyegonintv.jpg
01:38
Kipyegon ‘grateful’ to make history at Prefontaine
oly_atmmile_prefontaine_nuguseintv.jpg
55
Nuguse ‘left it all out there’ in Bowerman Mile
oly_atw100_prefontaine_shacarriintv.jpg
01:08
Richardson: Prefontaine ‘a stepping stone’
oly_atw1500_prefontaine_250705.jpg
08:32
Kipyegon breaks her own world record in 1500m
oly_atm100_prefontaine_thompsonintv.jpg
01:01
Thompson on 100m win: ‘Bit by bit, we’re working’
oly_atw100_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:46
Jefferson-Wooden bests Alfred in 100m thriller
nbc_mx_250recap_250705.jpg
08:46
Shimoda becomes third 250 winner in 2025 at Redbud
oly_atw400_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:57
McLaughlin-Levrone cruises to 400m flat win