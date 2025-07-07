Winners, losers from Chicago Street Race won by Shane van Gisbergen

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Chicago.

WINNERS

Shane van Gisbergen — He’s scored back-to-back wins on road courses with his wins in Mexico and Chicago.

Ty Gibbs — He tied his career-best finish by placing second in Chicago.

Tyler Reddick — His third-place result gives him back-to-back top-five finishes.

Ryan Preece — He finished seventh for his best result on a road course. While he remains below the playoff cutline, he moved from 23 points back to two points from it.

Austin Hill — His ninth-place finish was his best Cup result in 12 series starts.

Ty Dillon — While he finished 20th, it was enough to advance in the In-Season Challenge. He is the 32nd seed and now is among the final eight drivers going for $1 million.

LOSERS

William Byron — He finished last in the 40-car lead and his points lead dwindled. Four drivers are within 50 points of Byron with seven races left in the regular season.

Bubba Wallace — He was racing Alex Bowman for a top-10 spot in the final laps when contact turned him and he finished 28th. Wallace continues to hold the final playoff spot but saw his advantage on Ryan Preece go from 23 points to two points with seven races left in the regular season.

Will Brown — The reigning Supercars champion completed only two laps, eliminated when Carson Hocevar crashed, creating a chain-reaction crash that collected Brown.

Michael McDowell — Won the opening stage and was on a one-stop strategy only to see his chance to win ruined by a throttle cable issue. McDowell, needing a win to make the playoffs, finished 32nd.

