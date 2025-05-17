Australia beats Ilona Maher-led US team in women’s rugby international

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Yankees reliever Jake Cousins has injury setback, this time a pec issue
ClubMX Alex Fedortsov SMX Next Champion.jpg
SMX Next champion Alexander Fedortsov to turn pro in Pala, California
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tennis: Australian Open
Jasmine Paolini beats Coco Gauff to become first home player in 40 years to win Italian Open

Top Clips

nbc_horse_laydenessay_250517(1).jpg
The Preakness straddles the past and a new era
nbc_horse_osbornefeature_250517.jpg
Osbornes daring to dream at the Preakness
nbc_horse_reteasemiddle_25017.jpg
Preakness in the Middle with Frankie Muniz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Yankees reliever Jake Cousins has injury setback, this time a pec issue
ClubMX Alex Fedortsov SMX Next Champion.jpg
SMX Next champion Alexander Fedortsov to turn pro in Pala, California
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tennis: Australian Open
Jasmine Paolini beats Coco Gauff to become first home player in 40 years to win Italian Open

Top Clips

nbc_horse_laydenessay_250517(1).jpg
The Preakness straddles the past and a new era
nbc_horse_osbornefeature_250517.jpg
Osbornes daring to dream at the Preakness
nbc_horse_reteasemiddle_25017.jpg
Preakness in the Middle with Frankie Muniz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Australia beats Ilona Maher-led US team in women’s rugby international

  
Published May 17, 2025 02:40 PM

CANBERRA, Australia — Despite all the pre-match hype over the world’s most-famous rugby player, Ilona Maher wasn’t able to help her American team beat Australia on Saturday in a Pacific Four match.

Australia led 19-14 at halftime and went on to beat the U.S. 27-19 in the match at Canberra stadium.

Maher was by far the most popular player on either side in the game which preceded a men’s Super Rugby match between the ACT Brumbies and Queensland Reds as part of a doubleheader.

If anyone needed persuading about the popularity angle, Australian backrower Tabua Tuinakauvadra provided it.

“I’ve been talking to my friends about this,” Tuinakauvadra said ahead of the match. “This is the first game they’re coming to watch me play rugby, but they’re coming to watch Ilona first.”

Maher played recently on a short-term deal for the Bristol Bears in England.

It was the second loss in a row for the Americans in the tournament and the first win for Australia. In opening matches, New Zealand beat Australia 38-12 in Newcastle north of Sydney, while Canada defeated the U.S. 26-14 in Kansas City.

The 28-year-old Maher helped lead the U.S. to the bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics. But the Vermont native has returned to the 15-a-side game in hopes of boosting her chances of making the U.S. team for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

Maher is the most followed rugby player on social media and her three-month contract at Bristol brought significant attention to the English league.

Maher has more than eight million followers combined on Instagram and TikTok. She also was a runner-up on the “Dancing With The Stars” TV show.