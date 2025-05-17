Australia beats Ilona Maher-led US team in women’s rugby international

CANBERRA, Australia — Despite all the pre-match hype over the world’s most-famous rugby player, Ilona Maher wasn’t able to help her American team beat Australia on Saturday in a Pacific Four match.

Australia led 19-14 at halftime and went on to beat the U.S. 27-19 in the match at Canberra stadium.

Maher was by far the most popular player on either side in the game which preceded a men’s Super Rugby match between the ACT Brumbies and Queensland Reds as part of a doubleheader.

If anyone needed persuading about the popularity angle, Australian backrower Tabua Tuinakauvadra provided it.

“I’ve been talking to my friends about this,” Tuinakauvadra said ahead of the match. “This is the first game they’re coming to watch me play rugby, but they’re coming to watch Ilona first.”

Maher played recently on a short-term deal for the Bristol Bears in England.

It was the second loss in a row for the Americans in the tournament and the first win for Australia. In opening matches, New Zealand beat Australia 38-12 in Newcastle north of Sydney, while Canada defeated the U.S. 26-14 in Kansas City.

The 28-year-old Maher helped lead the U.S. to the bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics. But the Vermont native has returned to the 15-a-side game in hopes of boosting her chances of making the U.S. team for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

Maher is the most followed rugby player on social media and her three-month contract at Bristol brought significant attention to the English league.

Maher has more than eight million followers combined on Instagram and TikTok. She also was a runner-up on the “Dancing With The Stars” TV show.