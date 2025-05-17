 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Truck Series Tyson 250
NASCAR Saturday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Arizona Diamondbacks
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Justin Martinez progressing towards return, Ryan Walker on the hot seat
kelsey_plum.jpg
Kelsey Plum scores 37 points to lead the Sparks to an 84-67 win in the Valkyries’ debut

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefromrextodd_250516.jpg
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory’s driver
nbc_golf_livefromhoma_250516.jpg
Is Homa finding something at Quail Hollow?
nbc_golf_livefromwagner_250516.jpg
‘That’s gone': Wagner shows challenge of 14 green

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Truck Series Tyson 250
NASCAR Saturday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Arizona Diamondbacks
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Justin Martinez progressing towards return, Ryan Walker on the hot seat
kelsey_plum.jpg
Kelsey Plum scores 37 points to lead the Sparks to an 84-67 win in the Valkyries’ debut

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefromrextodd_250516.jpg
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory’s driver
nbc_golf_livefromhoma_250516.jpg
Is Homa finding something at Quail Hollow?
nbc_golf_livefromwagner_250516.jpg
‘That’s gone': Wagner shows challenge of 14 green

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PGA Championship updated tee times: Round 3 delayed because of dangerous weather

  
Published May 17, 2025 09:10 AM
Can surprise 36-hole leader Vegas hold at Quail?
May 16, 2025 08:20 PM
Did you have "36-hole leader Jhonattan Vegas" on your PGA Championship bingo card? Watch highlights from his second round at Quail Hollow before he speaks on his comfort level and Live From weighs his chances to win.

PGA of America officials adjusted tee times for Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship because of dangerous weather in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.

The first group was originally scheduled to go out at 8:15 a.m. EDT with all pairings off the first tee at Quail Hollow Club.

The first time will now be at 11:43 a.m. with players going in groups off the first and 10th tees, with the last threesome at 1:55 p.m. (40 minutes earlier than the original final pairing, prior to the adjustment).

Updated Round 3 tee times:

Time
TeePlayers
11:43 AM
EDT		1

Joaquin Niemann

Tyrrell Hatton

Wyndham Clark

11:48 AM
EDT		10

Rafael Campos

Matt Wallace

Tom McKibbin

11:54 AM
EDT		1

Keegan Bradley

Marco Penge

Lucas Glover

11:59 AM
EDT		10

Beau Hossler

Corey Conners

Luke Donald

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Viktor Hovland

Tommy Fleetwood

Jon Rahm

12:10 PM
EDT		10

Nicolai Højgaard

Harry Hall

Austin Eckroat

12:16 PM
EDT		1

Cam Davis

Adam Scott

Joe Highsmith

12:21 PM
EDT		10

Byeong Hun An

Collin Morikawa

Cameron Young

12:27 PM
EDT		1

Tony Finau

Ben Griffin

Eric Cole

12:32 PM
EDT		10

Daniel Berger

Brian Campbell

Taylor Moore

12:38 PM
EDT		1

Davis Riley

Alex Noren

Ryo Hisatsune

12:43 PM
EDT		10

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Stephan Jaeger

12:49 PM
EDT		1

Taylor Pendrith

Bryson DeChambeau

Richard Bland

12:54 PM
EDT		10

Rasmus Højgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Maverick McNealy

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Garrick Higgo

J.J. Spaun

Aaron Rai

1:05 PM
EDT		10

Justin Lower

Tom Kim

Sergio Garcia

1:11 PM
EDT		1

Sam Stevens

Denny McCarthy

Ryan Gerard

1:16 PM
EDT		10

Brian Harman

Elvis Smylie

Kevin Yu

1:22 PM
EDT		1

Alex Smalley

J.T. Poston

Robert MacIntyre

1:27 PM
EDT		10

David Puig

Bud Cauley

Michael Kim

1:33 PM
EDT		1

Michael Thorbjornsen

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Ryan Fox

1:38 PM
EDT		10

Chris Kirk

Rory McIlroy

Xander Schauffele

1:44 PM
EDT		1

Si Woo Kim

Max Homa

Scottie Scheffler

1:49 PM
EDT		10

Max Greyserman

Sam Burns

1:55 PM
EDT		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Matthieu Pavon

Matt Fitzpatrick