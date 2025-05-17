PGA Championship updated tee times: Round 3 delayed because of dangerous weather

PGA of America officials adjusted tee times for Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship because of dangerous weather in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.

The first group was originally scheduled to go out at 8:15 a.m. EDT with all pairings off the first tee at Quail Hollow Club.

The first time will now be at 11:43 a.m. with players going in groups off the first and 10th tees, with the last threesome at 1:55 p.m. (40 minutes earlier than the original final pairing, prior to the adjustment).

Updated Round 3 tee times: