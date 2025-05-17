PGA Championship updated tee times: Round 3 delayed because of dangerous weather
PGA of America officials adjusted tee times for Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship because of dangerous weather in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.
The first group was originally scheduled to go out at 8:15 a.m. EDT with all pairings off the first tee at Quail Hollow Club.
The first time will now be at 11:43 a.m. with players going in groups off the first and 10th tees, with the last threesome at 1:55 p.m. (40 minutes earlier than the original final pairing, prior to the adjustment).
Updated Round 3 tee times:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:43 AM
EDT
|1
Joaquin Niemann
Tyrrell Hatton
Wyndham Clark
|11:48 AM
EDT
|10
Rafael Campos
Matt Wallace
Tom McKibbin
|11:54 AM
EDT
|1
Keegan Bradley
Marco Penge
Lucas Glover
|11:59 AM
EDT
|10
Beau Hossler
Corey Conners
Luke Donald
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Viktor Hovland
Tommy Fleetwood
Jon Rahm
|12:10 PM
EDT
|10
Nicolai Højgaard
Harry Hall
Austin Eckroat
|12:16 PM
EDT
|1
Cam Davis
Adam Scott
Joe Highsmith
|12:21 PM
EDT
|10
Byeong Hun An
Collin Morikawa
Cameron Young
|12:27 PM
EDT
|1
Tony Finau
Ben Griffin
Eric Cole
|12:32 PM
EDT
|10
Daniel Berger
Brian Campbell
Taylor Moore
|12:38 PM
EDT
|1
Davis Riley
Alex Noren
Ryo Hisatsune
|12:43 PM
EDT
|10
Nico Echavarria
Harris English
Stephan Jaeger
|12:49 PM
EDT
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Bryson DeChambeau
Richard Bland
|12:54 PM
EDT
|10
Rasmus Højgaard
Thorbjørn Olesen
Maverick McNealy
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Garrick Higgo
J.J. Spaun
Aaron Rai
|1:05 PM
EDT
|10
Justin Lower
Tom Kim
Sergio Garcia
|1:11 PM
EDT
|1
Sam Stevens
Denny McCarthy
Ryan Gerard
|1:16 PM
EDT
|10
Brian Harman
Elvis Smylie
Kevin Yu
|1:22 PM
EDT
|1
Alex Smalley
J.T. Poston
Robert MacIntyre
|1:27 PM
EDT
|10
David Puig
Bud Cauley
Michael Kim
|1:33 PM
EDT
|1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Ryan Fox
|1:38 PM
EDT
|10
Chris Kirk
Rory McIlroy
Xander Schauffele
|1:44 PM
EDT
|1
Si Woo Kim
Max Homa
Scottie Scheffler
|1:49 PM
EDT
|10
Max Greyserman
Sam Burns
|1:55 PM
EDT
|1
Jhonattan Vegas
Matthieu Pavon
Matt Fitzpatrick