Farmers Insurance Open 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

The PGA Tour heads to Torrey Pines for this week’s Farmers Insurance Open, which has a schedule twist. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the Farmers Insurance Open?

Jan. 22-25. Yes, those are Wednesday-Saturday dates. The PGA Tour doesn’t want to go up against the NFL’s conference championship games on Sunday, so it’s an early start and early finish at Torrey Pines for the fourth consecutive year.

Players will compete on the North (par 72, 7,258 yards) and South (par 72, 7,765 yards) courses over the first two days. Those who make the cut will compete exclusively on the host South course the final two rounds.

How to watch the Farmers Insurance Open

(All times EST; stream links added when available)

Jan. 22



Jan. 23



Jan. 24



Jan. 25



Who is in the field at the Farmers Insurance Open?

There are 156 players in this week’s field, including Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia, Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris.

Click here for the updated field list.

What is the Farmers Insurance Open purse and prize money?

The purse is $9.3 million with the winner earning $1,674,000 and 500 FedExCup points.

Who won the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open?

Matthieu Pavon earned his first PGA Tour victory thanks to a gutsy birdie on the 72nd hole. After some bunker issues with his second shot at the par-5 18th on the South course, Pavon stuffed his approach from the thick rough to 8 feet. He then made the putt for a one-shot victory.

Pavon became the first player to win a PGA Tour event under the French flag since World War II.