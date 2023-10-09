FEC Fall update: Silver lining for Ben Griffin after Sanderson loss

Ben Griffin suffered another disappointing, late-round collapse on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

But there was a silver lining: Griffin’s playoff loss bumped him from No. 66 to No. 51 in the FedExCup standings.

With the top 50 in the FedExCup already locked in for every signature event in 2024, Nos. 51 and beyond in points are still playing for improved status next season. Nos. 51-60 after the fall will get into the first two signature events following The Sentry, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-4) and Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-18). Perhaps more importantly, players inside the top 125 will retain their full cards while Nos. 126-150 will get conditional status for 2024.

The remaining fall slate:



Oct. 12-15: Shriners Children’s Open

Oct. 19-22: Zozo Championship (Japan)

Nov. 2-5: World Wide Technology Championship

Nov. 9-12: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Nov. 16-19: RSM Classic

Here is a snapshot of the FedExCup picture with five fall tournaments remaining:

Current Next 10

51. Ben Griffin

52. Alex Smalley

53. Nick Hardy

54. Mac Hughes

55. Stephan Jaeger

56. Taylor Montgomery

57. Beau Hossler

58. Thomas Detry

59. Mark Hubbard, +7

60. S.H. Kim

---

61. Luke List, -5

62. Brandon Wu

63. Sam Ryder

64. J.J. Spaun

65. Davis Riley

Current top 125 bubble

120. Henrik Norlander

121. Doug Ghim

122. C.T. Pan

123. Taylor Pendrith

124. Marty Dou, +15

125. Erik van Rooyen

---

126. MJ Daffue, -9

127. Chesson Hadley

128. Jimmy Walker

129. Harrison Endycott

130. Patton Kizzire

Notable movement

Mark Hubbard

Movement: +6 (No. 65 to No. 59)

What it means: He’s gone T-17 and now T-6 in two fall starts while climbing inside the coveted top 60.

Luke List

Movement: +58 (No. 119 to No. 61)

What it means: His victory at Sanderson vaults him up nearly 60 spots. His 2022 Farmers win already ensured his card for next season, but now he’s on cusp of a couple early signature starts in 2024.

Scott Stallings

Movement: +32 (No. 130 to No. 98)

What it means: Followed his Masters T-26 with 13 straight finishes outside the top 50. He snapped that skid at Sanderson with a playoff runner-up – and he doesn’t have to worry about losing his full card.

MJ Daffue

Movement: -6 (No. 120 to No. 126)

What it means: Three straight MCs for the 34-year-old rookie, who is trying to avoid heading back down to the Korn Ferry Tour.

Patton Kizzire

Movement: -6 (No. 124 to No. 130)

What it means: No top-25s since Match as two-time Tour winner continues his slide, now outside the top 125.

