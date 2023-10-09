FEC Fall update: Silver lining for Ben Griffin after Sanderson loss
Ben Griffin suffered another disappointing, late-round collapse on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
But there was a silver lining: Griffin’s playoff loss bumped him from No. 66 to No. 51 in the FedExCup standings.
With the top 50 in the FedExCup already locked in for every signature event in 2024, Nos. 51 and beyond in points are still playing for improved status next season. Nos. 51-60 after the fall will get into the first two signature events following The Sentry, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-4) and Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-18). Perhaps more importantly, players inside the top 125 will retain their full cards while Nos. 126-150 will get conditional status for 2024.
The remaining fall slate:
- Oct. 12-15: Shriners Children’s Open
- Oct. 19-22: Zozo Championship (Japan)
- Nov. 2-5: World Wide Technology Championship
- Nov. 9-12: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Nov. 16-19: RSM Classic
Here is a snapshot of the FedExCup picture with five fall tournaments remaining:
Current Next 10
51. Ben Griffin
52. Alex Smalley
53. Nick Hardy
54. Mac Hughes
55. Stephan Jaeger
56. Taylor Montgomery
57. Beau Hossler
58. Thomas Detry
59. Mark Hubbard, +7
60. S.H. Kim
---
61. Luke List, -5
62. Brandon Wu
63. Sam Ryder
64. J.J. Spaun
65. Davis Riley
Current top 125 bubble
120. Henrik Norlander
121. Doug Ghim
122. C.T. Pan
123. Taylor Pendrith
124. Marty Dou, +15
125. Erik van Rooyen
---
126. MJ Daffue, -9
127. Chesson Hadley
128. Jimmy Walker
129. Harrison Endycott
130. Patton Kizzire
Notable movement
Mark Hubbard
Movement: +6 (No. 65 to No. 59)
What it means: He’s gone T-17 and now T-6 in two fall starts while climbing inside the coveted top 60.
Luke List
Movement: +58 (No. 119 to No. 61)
What it means: His victory at Sanderson vaults him up nearly 60 spots. His 2022 Farmers win already ensured his card for next season, but now he’s on cusp of a couple early signature starts in 2024.
Scott Stallings
Movement: +32 (No. 130 to No. 98)
What it means: Followed his Masters T-26 with 13 straight finishes outside the top 50. He snapped that skid at Sanderson with a playoff runner-up – and he doesn’t have to worry about losing his full card.
MJ Daffue
Movement: -6 (No. 120 to No. 126)
What it means: Three straight MCs for the 34-year-old rookie, who is trying to avoid heading back down to the Korn Ferry Tour.
Patton Kizzire
Movement: -6 (No. 124 to No. 130)
What it means: No top-25s since Match as two-time Tour winner continues his slide, now outside the top 125.