Top News

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Winners, losers after Sunday’s Kansas Cup race won by Kyle Larson
Los Angeles Angels v Cleveland Guardians
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 6 review
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
What drivers said after Sunday night’s Cup race at Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_buyknicks_240505.jpg
Thibodeau making enough adjustments to beat Pacers
nbc_roto_bte_wolvesnuggets_240505.jpg
Edwards willing Wolves vs. Nuggets in playoffs
nbc_roto_bte_celticscavs_240505.jpg
Cavs likely in for a ‘short series’ vs. Celtics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Wells Fargo Championship, Cognizant Founders Cup 2024: How to watch, streams

  
Published May 6, 2024 07:00 AM
Bold predictions for the 2024 PGA Championship
May 1, 2024 03:19 PM
Damon Hack and Ryan Lavner reveal their bold predictions ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship, including their eyebrow-raising picks to take home the prestigious title.

The PGA Tour contests a pair of events this week while the LPGA returns to action in New Jersey.

The signature event Wells Fargo Championship will take place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour will also hold the opposite-field (and inaugural) Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina.

On the women’s side, Nelly Korda will vie for her sixth consecutive victory as the LPGA plays the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club. Here’s how you can watch golf action from around the world (all times EDT):

