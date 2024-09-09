FedExCup Fall begins in Napa, and here’s everything you need to know

The second edition of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall begins this week in Napa, California.

The title sponsor is a new one as Procore replaces Fortinet, but the venue, Silverado Resort and Spa, remains unchanged. Following the opener are seven events, six of which are returning. Only the Black Desert Championship in Utah is new to the slate.

Here is the full tournament schedule:

• Sept. 12-15 – Procore Championship, Napa, California

• Oct. 3-6 – Sanderson Farms Championship, Jackson, Mississippi

• Oct. 10-13 – Black Desert Championship, Ivins Utah

• Oct. 17-20 – Shriners Children’s Open, Las Vegas

• Oct. 24-27 – Zozo Championship, Chiba, Japan

• Nov. 7-10 – WWT Championship, Los Cabos, Mexico

• Nov. 14-17 – Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Southampton, Bermuda

• Nov. 21-24 – RSM Classic, St. Simons Island, Georgia

Winners of these fall events receive 500 FedExCup points, and all but the 78-player Zozo have full fields, which are open to any PGA Tour member in the priority ranking.

While any top-50 finishers in the FedExCup this past season can participate in fall events, any FedExCup points they earn won’t matter. They are already exempt into every signature event next season and are merely playing for cash and world-ranking points.

Players who qualified for the 70-man playoffs are guaranteed fully exempt status on Tour, though they’ll be among those fighting to finish in the Next 10, which is comprised of Nos. 51-60 in FedExCup points after the fall and will come with spots in the first two non-Sentry signature events of 2025, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational. Points from this past season carry over to this fall, so players won’t be starting at zero.

Here are the players who sit Nos. 51-70 in points entering the fall:

• 51. Tom Kim, 1,709

• 52. Mac Hughes, 1,048

• 53. Mav McNealy, 1,045

• 54. Patrick Rodgers, 1,032

• 55. Justin Rose, 1,021

• 56. Seamus Power, 993

• 57. Harris English, 987

• 58. Nick Taylor, 985

• 59. Jake Knapp, 984

• 60. Min Woo Lee, 923

––

• 61. Ben Griffin, 895

• 62. Erik van Rooyen, 893

• 63. Brendon Todd, 860

• 64. Taylor Moore, 818

• 65. Peter Malnati, 814

• 66. Jordan Spieth, 795

• 67. Emiliano Grillo, 765

• 68. Mark Hubbard, 755

• 69. Jhonattan Vegas, 739

• 70. Victor Perez, 708

This group includes several winners from this year: Taylor, Knapp, Malnati and Vegas. Also, Spieth has already announces that he will not play until next year after undergoing left-wrist surgery last month.

Then, of course, there is the battle of players trying to keep their jobs. The top 125 after the fall maintain full membership for 2025 while Nos. 126-150 will have conditional status, which if this year taught us anything, it’s that those players will struggle to get starts. Last year’s No. 126, Henrik Norlander, teed it up just 14 times this past season, and while he didn’t play poorly (seven top-25s), he missed the playoffs by a mile and enters the fall No. 129 in points.

Here is how the top-125 bubble currently looks:

• 120. Matt NeSmith, 293

• 121. Vince Whaley, 285

• 122. Kevin Tway, 285

• 123. Matti Schmid, 283

• 124. Hayden Springer, 283

• 125. Sam Ryder, 282

• 126. Carl Yuan, 273

• 127. Ale Tosti, 267

• 128. Alex Smalley, 257

• 129. Henrik Norlander, 256

• 130. Greyson Sigg, 254

There are a handful of players outside the top 125 who have exemptions that extend beyond this year. For example, Michael Thorbjornsen turned pro this summer and is No. 135 in points, but thanks to finishing No. 1 in PGA Tour University, he is fully exempt through next season.

Here are some notable names outside the top 125, with asterisks indicating that a player is already fully exempt through at least next season:

• 138. Daniel Berger

• 143. Zach Johnson

• 148. Garrick Higgo

• 149. Webb Simpson*

• 153. Gary Woodland*

• 154. Wesley Bryan

• 155. Thorbjorn Olesen

• 156. Ryan Brehm

• 158. Joe Highsmith

• 159. Parker Coody

• 160. Justin Suh

• 161. Nick Hardy*

• 162. Cameron Champ

• 164. Adrien Dumont de Chassart

• 169. Lanto Griffin

• 171. Stewart Cink#

• 190. Norman Xiong

• 194. Vincent Norrman*

• 196. Kevin Kisner#

• 203. Francesco Molinari*

• 206. Brandt Snedeker#

• 207. Will Gordon

#-potential career money exemption available