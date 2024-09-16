FedExCup Fall update: Patton Kizzire nears Next 10; David Lipsky makes big jump

Patton Kizzire’s first victory in six years was big for many reasons. Among them: Kizzire not only locked up a two-year winner’s exemption on the PGA Tour, but he also earned himself a spot in The Sentry, next year’s first signature event, while gaining important ground on spots in each of the two following signature tournaments.

Kizzire jumped from No. 132 in points to No. 70, which has him just 10 spots out of the Aon Next 10, which will be finalized at the end of the FedExCup Fall and come with exemptions into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational. No players moved into the Nos. 51-60 range in Napa, though Mac Hughes did pass Tom Kim for No. 51 and has a sizable gap between he and No. 61 (268 points).

Kizzire barely finished inside the top 125 in points last season and made 18 starts this season prior to the FedExCup Playoffs, which he did not qualify for. None of those starts were signature events.

David Lipsky, the runner-up to Kizzire on Sunday at the Procore Championship, also rocketed up the points list, from No. 163 to No. 101. He is 147 points ahead of No. 126, too, so he’s got quite the cushion with seven events left in the fall.

The next fall tournament is the Oct. 3-6 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Here is a look at the current Next 10 and Top 125 races:

NEXT 10 WATCH

51. Mac Hughes, 1,163

52. Tom Kim, 1,079

53. Patrick Rodgers, 1,048

54. Mav McNealy, 1,045

55. Justin Rose, 1,021

56. Seamus Power, 993

57. Harris English, 987

58. Nick Taylor, 985

59. Jake Knapp, 984

60. Min Woo Lee, 945

---

61. Ben Griffin, -50

62. Erik van Rooyen, -52

63. Brendon Todd, -74

64. Taylor Moore, -127

65. Peter Malnati, -131

125 WATCH

120. Michael Kim, 325

121. Pierceson Coody, 313

122. Dylan Wu, 313

123. Jacob Bridgeman, 308

124. Matt NeSmith, 293

125. Matti Schmid, 289

---

126. Vince Whaley, -4

127. Hayden Springer, -6

128. Sam Ryder, -7

129. Carl Yuan, -16

130. Alejandro Tosti, -22