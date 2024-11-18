FedExCup Fall update: What Aon Next 10, top-125 race look like entering season-ending RSM Classic
So long, bubble!
That’s what Rafa Campos could’ve said after he captured the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Sunday at Port Royal Golf Course. Campos had entered the week No. 147 in FedExCup points, well outside the top 125, which after this week’s RSM Classic will come with retained full PGA Tour membership for next season.
Campos no longer has to worry about that race; he’s fully exempt for two years, and even better, he’s jumped to No. 80 in points, another strong week away from potentially cracking the final Aon Next 10 of the fall, which comes with spots in two early signature events next year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational. The runner-up in Bermuda, Andrew Novak, is now No. 70 in points.
Here is a look at the current Next 10, and the closest challengers:
51. Mackenzie Hughes, 1,246
52. Mav McNealy, 1,221
53. Patrick Rodgers, 1,215
54. Harris English, 1,204
55. Seamus Power, 1,202
56. Ben Griffin, 1,123
57. Tom Kim, 1,079
58. Nick Taylor, 1,041
59. Nico Echavarria, 1,030
60. Justin Rose, 1,021
- - -
61. Kevin Yu, 1,017
62. Lucas Glover, 1,014
63. Mark Hubbard, 990
64. Jake Knapp, 984
65. Min Woo Lee, 974
Kim, Taylor and Rose are not teeing it up at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Here is a look at the current top-125 bubble:
120. David Skinns, 428
121. Sami Valimaki, 426
122. Sam Ryder, 420
123. Zac Blair, 417
124. Joel Dahmen, 407
125. Wesley Bryan, 405
- - -
126. Henrik Norlander, 396
127. Daniel Berger, 392
128. Hayden Springer, 389
129. Pierceson Coody, 388
130. S.H. Kim, 379
Among that group, Valimaki is the only one not participating in the RSM. None of the aforementioned players ranked Nos. 120-130 have anything better than past-champion status for next year.