FedExCup Fall update: What Aon Next 10, top-125 race look like entering season-ending RSM Classic

So long, bubble!

That’s what Rafa Campos could’ve said after he captured the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Sunday at Port Royal Golf Course. Campos had entered the week No. 147 in FedExCup points, well outside the top 125, which after this week’s RSM Classic will come with retained full PGA Tour membership for next season.

Campos no longer has to worry about that race; he’s fully exempt for two years, and even better, he’s jumped to No. 80 in points, another strong week away from potentially cracking the final Aon Next 10 of the fall, which comes with spots in two early signature events next year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational. The runner-up in Bermuda, Andrew Novak, is now No. 70 in points.

Here is a look at the current Next 10, and the closest challengers:

51. Mackenzie Hughes, 1,246

52. Mav McNealy, 1,221

53. Patrick Rodgers, 1,215

54. Harris English, 1,204

55. Seamus Power, 1,202

56. Ben Griffin, 1,123

57. Tom Kim, 1,079

58. Nick Taylor, 1,041

59. Nico Echavarria, 1,030

60. Justin Rose, 1,021

- - -

61. Kevin Yu, 1,017

62. Lucas Glover, 1,014

63. Mark Hubbard, 990

64. Jake Knapp, 984

65. Min Woo Lee, 974

Kim, Taylor and Rose are not teeing it up at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Here is a look at the current top-125 bubble:

120. David Skinns, 428

121. Sami Valimaki, 426

122. Sam Ryder, 420

123. Zac Blair, 417

124. Joel Dahmen, 407

125. Wesley Bryan, 405

- - -

126. Henrik Norlander, 396

127. Daniel Berger, 392

128. Hayden Springer, 389

129. Pierceson Coody, 388

130. S.H. Kim, 379

Among that group, Valimaki is the only one not participating in the RSM. None of the aforementioned players ranked Nos. 120-130 have anything better than past-champion status for next year.