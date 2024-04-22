From records to HOF points, what this Chevron win means for Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda made more LPGA history on Sunday at the Chevron Championship. Here are some of the things the 25-year-old accomplished by winning at The Club at Carlton Woods.

Wins fifth straight LPGA start.

Joins Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) and Nancy Lopez (1978) as the only women to achieve that.

Wins fourth consecutive LPGA event on the schedule.

Korda’s first win came in January and she then took off the tour’s Asia swing. Since the tour resumed in the U.S., she has won all four events. These are the other players to win four straight events on the calendar: Kathy Whitworth (1969), Mickey Wright (1962, ’63), Annika Sorenstam (2001) and Lorena Ochoa (2008)

Earns 13th career LPGA title and second major (2021 KPMG Women’s PGA).

Earns two points towards the LPGA Hall of Fame.

She now has 16 points with 27 being the threshold for admittance. Majors are worth 2 points and regular LPGA Tour victories are 1 point. One point is also awarded for Player of the Year, the Vare Trophy (scoring average) and winning an Olympic gold medal (she’s the defending champion entering Paris).

Earns $1.2 million to move her season earnings to $2,424,216.