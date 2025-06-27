Marlins at Diamondbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for June 27

Its Friday, June 27 and the Marlins (34-45) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (41-39). Eury Pérez is slated to take the mound for Miami against Merrill Kelly for Arizona.

Miami îs 4-0 over the last four games and 5-1 in the last six outings, while Arizona is 5-2 over the last seven games and coming off a 7-3 loss to the White Sox in a series they won 2-1.

The Diamondbacks last played the White Sox and Rockies, so this is another favorable series for the DBacks.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Diamondbacks

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, ARID

Odds for the Marlins at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Marlins (+146), Diamondbacks (-174)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for June 27, 2025: Eury Pérez vs. Merrill Kelly

Marlins: Eury Pérez, (0-2, 6.17 ERA)

Last outing: 4.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly, (7-3, 3.39 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Marlins and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have won 6 straight games against the Marlins

In the Diamondbacks’ home games last season with Merrill Kelly on the mound the Over was 5-2 (71%)

The Diamondbacks have failed to cover the Run Line in 9 of their last 11 games with a rest advantage over their opponents

