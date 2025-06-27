Dodgers at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 27

Its Friday, June 27 and the Dodgers (51-31) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (38-43). Dustin May is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Noah Cameron for Kansas City.

Kansas City enters on an 0-5 stretch after being winners of four consecutive, while Los Angeles is 4-0 in the last four and 10-2 in the previous 12 outings.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Royals

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: SNLA, FDSNKC, MLBN

Odds for the Dodgers at the Royals

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Dodgers (-154), Royals (+129)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Royals

Pitching matchup for June 27, 2025: Dustin May vs. Noah Cameron

Dodgers: Dustin May, (4-5, 4.46 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Royals: Noah Cameron, (2-3, 2.08 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Dodgers and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Royals

The Dodgers have won their last 4 road games, while the Royals have lost 17 in 20 at home

6 of the Royals’ last 7 home games stayed under the Total

The Dodgers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.36 units

The Royals have lost four straight games with Cameron pitching

