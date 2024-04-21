 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: APR 21 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
What NASCAR Cup drivers had to say after Sunday’s Talladega race
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
Nelly Korda takes the leap into superstardom with major run
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Michael McDowell heartbroken, yet proud after last-lap Talladega crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_kordaintv_240421.jpg
Korda tapped into her ‘bubble’ on Chevron Sunday
nbc_golf_gc_sorenstamintv_240421.jpg
Sorenstam hopes Korda keeps going after tying mark
nbc_nas_degafinish_240421.jpg
Chaos erupts in wild finish to Talladega Cup race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Lopez praises Korda's poise during win streak

April 21, 2024 07:55 PM
Nancy Lopez, whose record of five-straight LPGA Tour victories Nelly Korda tied by taking the Chevron Championship, explains the special traits she sees in Korda and the magnitude of Korda's accomplishment.
nbc_golf_gc_kordaintv_240421.jpg
10:19
Korda tapped into her ‘bubble’ on Chevron Sunday
nbc_golf_gc_sorenstamintv_240421.jpg
5:42
Sorenstam hopes Korda keeps going after tying mark
nbc_gc_sparks_240420v3.jpg
0:37
Former GC host Sparks passes away at age 50
nbc_golf_gc_champandcelebs_240419.jpg
2:01
Bjørn, Fish lead at Invited Celebrity Classic
nbc_golf_gc_korda_240419.jpg
5:24
How Korda is capitalizing on Chevron setup
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_240419.jpg
2:51
Scheffler posts ‘ho-hum’ 6-under 65 in RBC Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240418.jpg
3:28
McIlroy ‘determined’ to get to top of his game
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerkorda_240418.jpg
7:59
Korda, Scheffler dominating with similar mindsets
nbc_golf_gc_lpgamatchplaysemilites_240406.jpg
2:10
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, semifinals
nbc_golf_gc_valeroround3litesstudio_240406.jpg
3:16
HLs: Bhatia holds four-shot lead in San Antonio
