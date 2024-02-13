 Skip navigation
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
In new Sun Day Red gear, Tiger plays quick 9 on Tuesday
nbc_cbb_bigtenin10_240129.jpg
How to watch Ohio State vs Wisconsin: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game
Dallas Mavericks v San Antonio Spurs
Post Trade Deadline Dynasty Rankings

nbc_pl_kwparta_240213.jpg
Arsenal’s ‘maturity’ paid dividends v. West Ham
nbc_dps_dpon49ersotrules_240213.jpg
Shanahan, 49ers weren’t aggressive enough in OT
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_240213.jpg
Chiefs’ Mahomes transformed himself this season

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Genesis Invitational tee times, pairings for Rounds 1 and 2

  
Published February 13, 2024 03:35 PM

Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour for this week’s Genesis Invitational, hosted by Woods and the second full-field signature event of the season.

Woods will be grouped on Thursday and Friday with Justin Thomas and sponsor invite Gary Woodland.

Other notable groupings include:

• Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa
• Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick
• Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

Unlike previous signature events, the Genesis will feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties. Those missing the cut will not receive FedExCup points.

Here are the full tee times and pairings for Rounds 1-2 at Riviera Country Club.

Round 1

TIME
PLAYERS
10:20 AM
EST

Nicolai Højgaard

Chase Johnson

10:32 AM
EST

Charley Hoffman

Beau Hossler

Ben Griffin

10:44 AM
EST

Lucas Glover

Byeong Hun An

Adam Schenk

10:56 AM
EST

Emiliano Grillo

Russell Henley

Sungjae Im

11:08 AM
EST

Keegan Bradley

Tom Hoge

Harris English

11:20 AM
EST

Chris Kirk

Corey Conners

J.T. Poston

11:32 AM
EST

Adam Svensson

Seamus Power

Denny McCarthy

11:44 AM
EST

Cam Davis

Adam Hadwin

Cameron Young

12:01 PM
EST

Nick Taylor

Viktor Hovland

Sam Burns

12:13 PM
EST

Tom Kim

Patrick Cantlay

Jordan Spieth

12:25 PM
EST

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

Gary Woodland

12:37 PM
EST

Ludvig Åberg

Nick Hardy

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:49 PM
EST

Nick Dunlap

Grayson Murray

1:01 PM
EST

Will Zalatoris

Matt Kuchar

Sam Ryder

1:13 PM
EST

Luke List

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Yu

1:25 PM
EST

Jason Day

Tony Finau

Brendon Todd

1:42 PM
EST

Lee Hodges

Brian Harman

Hideki Matsuyama

1:54 PM
EST

Sepp Straka

Si Woo Kim

Andrew Putnam

2:06 PM
EST

Rickie Fowler

Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Rodgers

2:18 PM
EST

Taylor Moore

Kurt Kitayama

Eric Cole

2:30 PM
EST

Sahith Theegala

Xander Schauffele

Tommy Fleetwood

2:42 PM
EST

Collin Morikawa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Scottie Scheffler

2:54 PM
EST

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Max Homa

3:06 PM
EST

Adam Scott

Alex Smalley

Taylor Montgomery

Round 2

TIME
PLAYERS
10:20 AM
EST

Nick Dunlap

Grayson Murray

10:32 AM
EST

Will Zalatoris

Matt Kuchar

Sam Ryder

10:44 AM
EST

Luke List

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Yu

10:56 AM
EST

Jason Day

Tony Finau

Brendon Todd

11:08 AM
EST

Lee Hodges

Brian Harman

Hideki Matsuyama

11:20 AM
EST

Sepp Straka

Si Woo Kim

Andrew Putnam

11:32 AM
EST

Rickie Fowler

Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Rodgers

11:44 AM
EST

Taylor Moore

Kurt Kitayama

Eric Cole

12:01 PM
EST

Sahith Theegala

Xander Schauffele

Tommy Fleetwood

12:13 PM
EST

Collin Morikawa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Scottie Scheffler

12:25 PM
EST

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Max Homa

12:37 PM
EST

Adam Scott

Alex Smalley

Taylor Montgomery

12:49 PM
EST

Nicolai Højgaard

Chase Johnson

1:01 PM
EST

Charley Hoffman

Beau Hossler

Ben Griffin

1:13 PM
EST

Lucas Glover

Byeong Hun An

Adam Schenk

1:25 PM
EST

Emiliano Grillo

Russell Henley

Sungjae Im

1:42 PM
EST

Keegan Bradley

Tom Hoge

Harris English

1:54 PM
EST

Chris Kirk

Corey Conners

J.T. Poston

2:06 PM
EST

Adam Svensson

Seamus Power

Denny McCarthy

2:18 PM
EST

Cam Davis

Adam Hadwin

Cameron Young

2:30 PM
EST

Nick Taylor

Viktor Hovland

Sam Burns

2:42 PM
EST

Tom Kim

Patrick Cantlay

Jordan Spieth

2:54 PM
EST

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

Gary Woodland

3:06 PM
EST

Ludvig Åberg

Nick Hardy

Christiaan Bezuidenhout