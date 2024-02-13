Genesis Invitational tee times, pairings for Rounds 1 and 2

Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour for this week’s Genesis Invitational, hosted by Woods and the second full-field signature event of the season.

Woods will be grouped on Thursday and Friday with Justin Thomas and sponsor invite Gary Woodland.

Other notable groupings include:

• Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa

• Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick

• Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

Unlike previous signature events, the Genesis will feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties. Those missing the cut will not receive FedExCup points.

Here are the full tee times and pairings for Rounds 1-2 at Riviera Country Club.

Round 1

TIME

PLAYERS 10:20 AM

EST Nicolai Højgaard Chase Johnson

10:32 AM

EST Charley Hoffman Beau Hossler Ben Griffin

10:44 AM

EST Lucas Glover Byeong Hun An Adam Schenk

10:56 AM

EST Emiliano Grillo Russell Henley Sungjae Im

11:08 AM

EST Keegan Bradley Tom Hoge Harris English

11:20 AM

EST Chris Kirk Corey Conners J.T. Poston

11:32 AM

EST Adam Svensson Seamus Power Denny McCarthy

11:44 AM

EST Cam Davis Adam Hadwin Cameron Young

12:01 PM

EST Nick Taylor Viktor Hovland Sam Burns

12:13 PM

EST Tom Kim Patrick Cantlay Jordan Spieth

12:25 PM

EST Justin Thomas Tiger Woods Gary Woodland

12:37 PM

EST Ludvig Åberg Nick Hardy Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:49 PM

EST Nick Dunlap Grayson Murray

1:01 PM

EST Will Zalatoris Matt Kuchar Sam Ryder

1:13 PM

EST Luke List J.J. Spaun Kevin Yu

1:25 PM

EST Jason Day Tony Finau Brendon Todd

1:42 PM

EST Lee Hodges Brian Harman Hideki Matsuyama

1:54 PM

EST Sepp Straka Si Woo Kim Andrew Putnam

2:06 PM

EST Rickie Fowler Mackenzie Hughes Patrick Rodgers

2:18 PM

EST Taylor Moore Kurt Kitayama Eric Cole

2:30 PM

EST Sahith Theegala Xander Schauffele Tommy Fleetwood

2:42 PM

EST Collin Morikawa Matt Fitzpatrick Scottie Scheffler

2:54 PM

EST Wyndham Clark Rory McIlroy Max Homa

3:06 PM

EST Adam Scott Alex Smalley Taylor Montgomery



Round 2