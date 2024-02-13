Genesis Invitational tee times, pairings for Rounds 1 and 2
Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour for this week’s Genesis Invitational, hosted by Woods and the second full-field signature event of the season.
Woods will be grouped on Thursday and Friday with Justin Thomas and sponsor invite Gary Woodland.
Other notable groupings include:
• Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa
• Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick
• Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth
Unlike previous signature events, the Genesis will feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties. Those missing the cut will not receive FedExCup points.
Here are the full tee times and pairings for Rounds 1-2 at Riviera Country Club.
Round 1
|TIME
|PLAYERS
|10:20 AM
EST
Nicolai Højgaard
Chase Johnson
|10:32 AM
EST
Charley Hoffman
Beau Hossler
Ben Griffin
|10:44 AM
EST
Lucas Glover
Byeong Hun An
Adam Schenk
|10:56 AM
EST
Emiliano Grillo
Russell Henley
Sungjae Im
|11:08 AM
EST
Keegan Bradley
Tom Hoge
Harris English
|11:20 AM
EST
Chris Kirk
Corey Conners
J.T. Poston
|11:32 AM
EST
Adam Svensson
Seamus Power
Denny McCarthy
|11:44 AM
EST
Cam Davis
Adam Hadwin
Cameron Young
|12:01 PM
EST
Nick Taylor
Viktor Hovland
Sam Burns
|12:13 PM
EST
Tom Kim
Patrick Cantlay
Jordan Spieth
|12:25 PM
EST
Justin Thomas
Tiger Woods
Gary Woodland
|12:37 PM
EST
Ludvig Åberg
Nick Hardy
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12:49 PM
EST
Nick Dunlap
Grayson Murray
|1:01 PM
EST
Will Zalatoris
Matt Kuchar
Sam Ryder
|1:13 PM
EST
Luke List
J.J. Spaun
Kevin Yu
|1:25 PM
EST
Jason Day
Tony Finau
Brendon Todd
|1:42 PM
EST
Lee Hodges
Brian Harman
Hideki Matsuyama
|1:54 PM
EST
Sepp Straka
Si Woo Kim
Andrew Putnam
|2:06 PM
EST
Rickie Fowler
Mackenzie Hughes
Patrick Rodgers
|2:18 PM
EST
Taylor Moore
Kurt Kitayama
Eric Cole
|2:30 PM
EST
Sahith Theegala
Xander Schauffele
Tommy Fleetwood
|2:42 PM
EST
Collin Morikawa
Matt Fitzpatrick
Scottie Scheffler
|2:54 PM
EST
Wyndham Clark
Rory McIlroy
Max Homa
|3:06 PM
EST
Adam Scott
Alex Smalley
Taylor Montgomery
Round 2
|TIME
|PLAYERS
|10:20 AM
EST
Nick Dunlap
Grayson Murray
|10:32 AM
EST
Will Zalatoris
Matt Kuchar
Sam Ryder
|10:44 AM
EST
Luke List
J.J. Spaun
Kevin Yu
|10:56 AM
EST
Jason Day
Tony Finau
Brendon Todd
|11:08 AM
EST
Lee Hodges
Brian Harman
Hideki Matsuyama
|11:20 AM
EST
Sepp Straka
Si Woo Kim
Andrew Putnam
|11:32 AM
EST
Rickie Fowler
Mackenzie Hughes
Patrick Rodgers
|11:44 AM
EST
Taylor Moore
Kurt Kitayama
Eric Cole
|12:01 PM
EST
Sahith Theegala
Xander Schauffele
Tommy Fleetwood
|12:13 PM
EST
Collin Morikawa
Matt Fitzpatrick
Scottie Scheffler
|12:25 PM
EST
Wyndham Clark
Rory McIlroy
Max Homa
|12:37 PM
EST
Adam Scott
Alex Smalley
Taylor Montgomery
|12:49 PM
EST
Nicolai Højgaard
Chase Johnson
|1:01 PM
EST
Charley Hoffman
Beau Hossler
Ben Griffin
|1:13 PM
EST
Lucas Glover
Byeong Hun An
Adam Schenk
|1:25 PM
EST
Emiliano Grillo
Russell Henley
Sungjae Im
|1:42 PM
EST
Keegan Bradley
Tom Hoge
Harris English
|1:54 PM
EST
Chris Kirk
Corey Conners
J.T. Poston
|2:06 PM
EST
Adam Svensson
Seamus Power
Denny McCarthy
|2:18 PM
EST
Cam Davis
Adam Hadwin
Cameron Young
|2:30 PM
EST
Nick Taylor
Viktor Hovland
Sam Burns
|2:42 PM
EST
Tom Kim
Patrick Cantlay
Jordan Spieth
|2:54 PM
EST
Justin Thomas
Tiger Woods
Gary Woodland
|3:06 PM
EST
Ludvig Åberg
Nick Hardy
Christiaan Bezuidenhout