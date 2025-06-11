Rangers at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11

It’s Wednesday, June 11 and the Rangers (32-35) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (35-31). Jack Leiter is slated to take the mound for Texas against David Festa for Minnesota.

The Ranger hung 16 on the Twins yesterday in game one of the series. Evan Carter went 3-5 with a walk, had four runs, and three RBI with a home run.

Corey Seager also filled the stat sheet. He went 2-3 with two walks and two runs.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Twins

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: Twins.TV, Rangers Sports Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rangers at the Twins

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Rangers (+111), Twins (-132)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Twins

Pitching matchup for June 11, 2025: Jack Leiter vs. David Festa

Rangers: Jack Leiter, (4-2, 3.48 ERA)

Last outing (Tampa Bay Rays, 6/5): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Twins: David Festa, (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Last outing (Athletics, 6/5): 3.2 Innings Pitched, 8 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Twins

The Twins have gone 1-4 in their last 5 games

The Under is 45-21-1 in Rangers’ games this season

The Rangers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.35 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rangers and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: