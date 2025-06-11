Blue Jays at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11

It’s Wednesday, June 11 and the Blue Jays (37-30) are in St. Louis to take on the Cardinals (36-31). Eric Lauer is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Matthew Liberatore for St. Louis.

Bo Bitchette was nearly unstoppable yesterday in game two of the series. He went 3-5 with three runs. Andres Gimenez added in four RBI and he also went yard once.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Cardinals

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 2:15PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: FDSMW

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (+126), Cardinals (-148)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for June 11, 2025: Eric Lauer vs. Matthew Liberatore

Blue Jays: Eric Lauer, (2-1, 2.08 ERA)

Last outing (Minnesota Twins, 6/6): 2.1 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore, (3-5, 3.82 ERA)

Last outing (Kansas City Royals, 6/5): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Cardinals

The Blue Jays have won 4 of their last 5 road trips to teams with winning records

The Cardinals’ last 3 home games have gone over the Total

The Blue Jays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.02 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Cardinals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

