 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes
Buffalo Sabres acquire forward Ryan McLeod in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers
Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
Catie Griggs resigns as president of business operations for the Seattle Mariners

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spiethrd2_240705.jpg
HLs: Spieth flashes brilliance in JDC Round 2
nbc_indy_hybridfeature_240705.jpg
IndyCar’s hybrid engine debuting at Mid-Ohio
nbc_golf_gc_langerbiohl_240705.jpg
Langer reflects on his professional golf career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes
Buffalo Sabres acquire forward Ryan McLeod in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers
Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
Catie Griggs resigns as president of business operations for the Seattle Mariners

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spiethrd2_240705.jpg
HLs: Spieth flashes brilliance in JDC Round 2
nbc_indy_hybridfeature_240705.jpg
IndyCar’s hybrid engine debuting at Mid-Ohio
nbc_golf_gc_langerbiohl_240705.jpg
Langer reflects on his professional golf career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Genesis Scottish Open full field: Rory McIlroy returns to defend title

  
Published July 5, 2024 07:33 PM
McIlroy 'really proud' of Scottish Open finish
July 16, 2023 02:08 PM
Rory McIlroy reacts to winning the Genesis Scottish Open, including his tremendous birdie on the 18th to cap off a 4-under back nine. McIlroy discusses the momentum his win provides for the remainder of the season.

Rory McIlroy is scheduled to make his return to competition in defense of next week’s Genesis Scottish Open. McIlroy last played the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, where he led on the back nine but bogeyed three of his final four holes to finish one back of champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Though McIlroy remains winless in majors since 2014, he has had plenty of PGA Tour success. That includes winning last year’s Scottish Open.

McIlroy laced a 2-iron into the wind to 11 feet and then converted the birdie putt for victory. The 202-yard shot has been commemorated with a plaque at The Renaissance Club, which will again play host this year.

The Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by PGA and DP World tours, leading to a mixed field. Joining McIlroy are Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Will Zalatoris is also scheduled to compete. He withdrew during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in what was reported as a hip injury.

Here’s the initial full field for the event in North Berwick.