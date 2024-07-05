Genesis Scottish Open full field: Rory McIlroy returns to defend title

Rory McIlroy is scheduled to make his return to competition in defense of next week’s Genesis Scottish Open. McIlroy last played the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, where he led on the back nine but bogeyed three of his final four holes to finish one back of champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Though McIlroy remains winless in majors since 2014, he has had plenty of PGA Tour success. That includes winning last year’s Scottish Open.

McIlroy laced a 2-iron into the wind to 11 feet and then converted the birdie putt for victory. The 202-yard shot has been commemorated with a plaque at The Renaissance Club, which will again play host this year.

The Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by PGA and DP World tours, leading to a mixed field. Joining McIlroy are Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Will Zalatoris is also scheduled to compete. He withdrew during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in what was reported as a hip injury.

Here’s the initial full field for the event in North Berwick.