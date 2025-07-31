 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SmackDown
How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2025: Schedule, streaming info, match card, preview, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Michael Soroka
Cubs add depth to rotation by acquiring Michael Soroka from Nationals
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani leaves the mound with cramping vs. Reds but hopes to make next start

Top Clips

oly_sww50bk_medalceremony_250731.jpg
Berkoff, Smith headline 50m backstroke podium
nbc_pft_schneider_250731.jpg
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
nbc_pft_deionupperroom_250731.jpg
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SmackDown
How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2025: Schedule, streaming info, match card, preview, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Michael Soroka
Cubs add depth to rotation by acquiring Michael Soroka from Nationals
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani leaves the mound with cramping vs. Reds but hopes to make next start

Top Clips

oly_sww50bk_medalceremony_250731.jpg
Berkoff, Smith headline 50m backstroke podium
nbc_pft_schneider_250731.jpg
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
nbc_pft_deionupperroom_250731.jpg
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Liberty star Breanna Stewart has bone bruise in her right knee and is out indefinitely

  
Published July 31, 2025 10:28 AM

MINNEAPOLIS — New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart has a bone bruise in her right knee and the team has no timetable for her return, coach Sandy Brondello said.

“We want to make sure she’s right for the playoffs,” Brondello said before the Liberty played the Minnesota Lynx in a WNBA Finals rematch. “But hopefully, we can get her back sooner than that.”

A two-time WNBA MVP, Stewart was hurt early in the Liberty’s 101-99 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

She had three points and a rebound. Stewart seemed to injure the leg while running up the court and exited about 3 1/2 minutes into the game. She went to the locker room and never returned to the bench.

A seven-time All-Star, Stewart is averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists. New York owned the second-best record in the WNBA at 17-8 and trailed the Lynx by four games.