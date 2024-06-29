Will Zalatoris withdraws during third round of Rocket Mortgage with injury

Will Zalatoris withdrew during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, playing eight holes on Saturday before heading to the clubhouse.

PGA Tour Communications posted on X that Zalatoris withdrew because of a back injury. CBS’ Amanda Balionis, however, reported that Zalatoris told her he felt a “pop” in his hip.

Zalatoris withdrew from last year’s Masters and then had a microdiscectomy procedure on his back. He missed the remainder of the season, returning in December for the unofficial Hero World Challenge.

The 27-year-old has played 15 events this season and has three top-10 finishes, but nothing inside the top 40 since the Masters.

He started this week with a 6-under 66 and shot 71 in Round 2. He was 3 over on his round (two birdies, three bogeys and a double) at the time of his withdrawal.