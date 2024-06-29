 Skip navigation
Will Zalatoris withdraws during third round of Rocket Mortgage with injury

  
Published June 29, 2024 05:15 PM
Will Zalatoris withdrew during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, playing eight holes on Saturday before heading to the clubhouse.

PGA Tour Communications posted on X that Zalatoris withdrew because of a back injury. CBS’ Amanda Balionis, however, reported that Zalatoris told her he felt a “pop” in his hip.

Zalatoris withdrew from last year’s Masters and then had a microdiscectomy procedure on his back. He missed the remainder of the season, returning in December for the unofficial Hero World Challenge.

The 27-year-old has played 15 events this season and has three top-10 finishes, but nothing inside the top 40 since the Masters.

He started this week with a 6-under 66 and shot 71 in Round 2. He was 3 over on his round (two birdies, three bogeys and a double) at the time of his withdrawal.