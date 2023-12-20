 Skip navigation
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Tiger, Charlie, Q-School and holiday menu

  
Published December 20, 2023 12:47 PM

In this week’s edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the two senior writers discuss Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods, Q-School and the holiday menu.

Tiger seemed to have a good time on the course at the PNC Championship, but why was he so grumpy outside the ropes? The Charlie coverage was in overdrive again, but should we pump the brakes?

Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner also debate whether the revamped Q-School format needs another alteration to allow for more PGA Tour cards. And, of course, they discuss what will be made and eaten this holiday season. Listen above or watch below: