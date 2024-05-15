Watch Now
Hall blasts Newcastle to within one of Man United
It's not over just yet as Lewis Hall's golazo makes it a one goal game for Newcastle late in the second half against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Up Next
Welbeck gives Brighton late hope against Chelsea
Welbeck gives Brighton late hope against Chelsea
Danny Welbeck pulls one back late in injury time to give Brighton a lifeline against 10-men Chelsea at the Amex.
Hojlund powers Man Utd 3-1 in front of Newcastle
Hojlund powers Man Utd 3-1 in front of Newcastle
Bruno Fernandes finds Rasmus Hojlund outside the box, who manages to carve out some space for a low-driven shot that finds the bottom corner of the goal to give the Red Devils a 3-1 lead over Newcastle at Old Trafford.
James sent off for kick out on Pedro
James sent off for kick out on Pedro
Following a lengthy VAR review, Chelsea go down to 10 men after Reece James receives a straight red card for his reckless kick out on Brighton's Joao Pedro late in the second half at the Amex.
Nkunku doubles Chelsea’s lead against Brighton
Nkunku doubles Chelsea's lead against Brighton
Malo Gusto finds his fellow Frenchman Christopher Nkunku inside the box for an easy finish to give Chelsea a two-goal cushion over Brighton at the Amex.
Diallo rockets Man United in front of Newcastle
Diallo rockets Man United in front of Newcastle
Just a few minutes after Newcastle's equalizer, Amad Diallo unleashes a vicious strike into the back of the net to put Manchester United 2-1 in front in the second half at Old Trafford.
Gordon puts Newcastle level v. Manchester United
Gordon puts Newcastle level v. Manchester United
Anthony Gordon's sliding effort results in a goal for Newcastle to put the Magpies back on level terms against Manchester United early in the second half at Old Trafford.
Mainoo nets Man United’s opener v. Newcastle
Mainoo nets Man United's opener v. Newcastle
The Red Devils take the lead thanks to a calm finish from Kobbie Mainoo, who finds the bottom corner of the goal to give Manchester United an early lead over Newcastle at Old Trafford.
Palmer heads Chelsea in front of Brighton
Palmer heads Chelsea in front of Brighton
Marc Cucurella's cross finds Cole Palmer, who lofts his header into the back of the Brighton goal to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead over the Seagulls at the Amex.
O’Hare: Being a Newcastle fan is a ‘rolling party’
O'Hare: Being a Newcastle fan is a 'rolling party'
John O'Hare shares what its like to be a diehard Newcastle United supporter all the way from Norman, Oklahoma and explains why he couldn't miss the Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville.
Report: PL clubs to vote on scrapping VAR
Report: PL clubs to vote on scrapping VAR
David Ornstein reports on the future of VAR in the Premier League, as a vote will take place next month to determine if VAR will be used next season.
Van de Ven reacts to Spurs losing out on top four
Van de Ven reacts to Spurs losing out on top four
Micky van de Ven shared his takeaways and the mood within Tottenham after Spurs fell short of Champions League qualification with a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.