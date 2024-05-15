 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Golf Channel Podcast: Who wins the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla?
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros
Astros starter Blanco suspended 10 games after being ejected when foreign substance found in glove
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal1_240515.jpg
Welbeck gives Brighton late hope against Chelsea
nbc_pl_muhojlundgoal_240515.jpg
Hojlund powers Man Utd 3-1 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_jamesredcard_240515.jpg
James sent off for kick out on Pedro

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Golf Channel Podcast: Who wins the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla?
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros
Astros starter Blanco suspended 10 games after being ejected when foreign substance found in glove
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal1_240515.jpg
Welbeck gives Brighton late hope against Chelsea
nbc_pl_muhojlundgoal_240515.jpg
Hojlund powers Man Utd 3-1 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_jamesredcard_240515.jpg
James sent off for kick out on Pedro

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Hall blasts Newcastle to within one of Man United

May 15, 2024 04:53 PM
It's not over just yet as Lewis Hall's golazo makes it a one goal game for Newcastle late in the second half against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Up Next
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_240515.jpg
1:05
Welbeck gives Brighton late hope against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muhojlundgoal_240515.jpg
1:32
Hojlund powers Man Utd 3-1 in front of Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jamesredcard_240515.jpg
3:33
James sent off for kick out on Pedro
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal2_240515.jpg
1:23
Nkunku doubles Chelsea’s lead against Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mudiallogoal_240515.jpg
1:16
Diallo rockets Man United in front of Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgordongoal_240515.jpg
1:17
Gordon puts Newcastle level v. Manchester United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mumainoogoal_240515.jpg
1:20
Mainoo nets Man United’s opener v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal1_240515.jpg
1:23
Palmer heads Chelsea in front of Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_barclayssupporterspotlight_240515.jpg
0:53
O’Hare: Being a Newcastle fan is a ‘rolling party’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_votetoscrapvar_240515.jpg
0:58
Report: PL clubs to vote on scrapping VAR
Now Playing
nbc_pl_vandevenmixedzone_240514.JPG
2:39
Van de Ven reacts to Spurs losing out on top four
Now Playing
nbc_pl_walkermixedzone_240514.jpg
4:01
Walker: Man City battled through nerves v. Spurs
Now Playing