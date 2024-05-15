 Skip navigation
PGA Championship
Special invitations becoming more art than math for PGA of America
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros
Astros starter Blanco suspended 10 games after being ejected when foreign substance found in glove
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Golf Channel Podcast: Who wins the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla?

  
Published May 15, 2024 05:05 PM
Two-time PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy speaks about his confidence and momentum ahead of this year's tournament at Valhalla Golf Club, as well as Jimmy Dunne's PGA Tour Policy Board resignation and more.

The second men’s major of the season is upon us. Will the big names step up at the big-hitter’s ballpark, Valhalla Golf Club?

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the fellas weigh in on Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, and offer up their picks to win the PGA Championship.

  • 0:00: Early-week vibes from a soggy Valhalla
  • 03:00: Does Scottie Scheffler get a baby bump?
  • 09:00: What does the “stats guy” say about Valhalla
  • 11:00: Rory McIlroy is our No. 2 favorite, because ...
  • 16:30: Lav isn’t all talked out – yet – from his stint on “Live From”
  • 19:30: Will this PGA end with a Scottie, Rory, Brooks collision course?
  • 25:00: Other players to consider (and who is a concern) at the year’s second major
  • 32:00: Our picks to win the 106th PGA Championship