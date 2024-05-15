Golf Channel Podcast: Who wins the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla?
Published May 15, 2024 05:05 PM
Rory: Momentum, confidence benefit me in PGA Champ
Two-time PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy speaks about his confidence and momentum ahead of this year's tournament at Valhalla Golf Club, as well as Jimmy Dunne's PGA Tour Policy Board resignation and more.
The second men’s major of the season is upon us. Will the big names step up at the big-hitter’s ballpark, Valhalla Golf Club?
In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the fellas weigh in on Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, and offer up their picks to win the PGA Championship.
- 0:00: Early-week vibes from a soggy Valhalla
- 03:00: Does Scottie Scheffler get a baby bump?
- 09:00: What does the “stats guy” say about Valhalla
- 11:00: Rory McIlroy is our No. 2 favorite, because ...
- 16:30: Lav isn’t all talked out – yet – from his stint on “Live From”
- 19:30: Will this PGA end with a Scottie, Rory, Brooks collision course?
- 25:00: Other players to consider (and who is a concern) at the year’s second major
- 32:00: Our picks to win the 106th PGA Championship