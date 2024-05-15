PGA’s Seth Waugh: 2025 Ryder Cup talks continue with Tiger Woods; no deadline set

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said Wednesday that the organization continues to have conversations with Tiger Woods about captaining the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2025 and there remains no firm deadline to get their pick in place for Bethpage Black.

A day earlier, Woods told reporters here at the PGA Championship that he is undecided about taking on the role next year, given the significant time commitment of the captaincy and his myriad other duties, including as a member of the PGA Tour policy board as it tries to reach a definitive agreement with the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

“He doesn’t do anything that he’s not fully committed to,” Waugh said, “and we totally respect that.”

Still, the PGA’s decision to hold off on naming an American captain for the September 2025 matches is a significant departure – at least three months late – from the past five captains.

Woods’ potential candidacy has a few unique complications.

There’s his age, 48, and his desire to maximize the final stages of his competitive career. There’s his various roles in Tour politics, including recently being named to the transactions subcommittee for PGA Tour Enterprises, which will directly negotiate with the PIF. And there’s also his other business interests, including TGL, the indoor simulator league he’s helping launch in early 2025.

“I don’t want to not fulfill the role of the captaincy if I can’t do it,” Woods said. “What that all entails and representing Team USA and the commitments to the PGA of America, the players, the fans and all of Team USA. I need to feel that I can give the amount of time that it deserves.”

Waugh said that he’d reconnect with Woods next week, after the PGA, and continue conversations that began several months ago. The PGA has also begun vetting other candidates, including Stewart Cink, Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar, if Woods is unable to assume the role.

“We think there’s plenty of time,” Waugh said, “and putting an artificial date on it is not something we need to do.”

The Europeans have already announced that they will bring back Luke Donald for another turn in 2025. The matches are Sept. 26-28, 2025.

“Bethpage is going to be epic,” Waugh said. “I think it’s going to be the Ryder Cup of Ryder Cups. New York and the Ryder Cup is a pretty incredible combination. We’re going to have a great captain and a great team, and we are going to be very competitive.”