Tiger Woods next U.S. Ryder Cup captain? He still has some concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A decision that’s already nearly three months overdue is still on hold, according to Tiger Woods.

At last month’s Masters, Woods said he planned to speak with PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh about captaining the U.S. team at next year’s Ryder Cup, and Tuesday at the PGA Championship, he said the dialogue continues.

“We’re still talking. There’s nothing that has been confirmed yet. We’re still working on what that might look like,” Woods said.

Woods, who has served as a vice captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup team on numerous occasions and was the 2019 U.S. Presidents Cup captain in Australia, said the issue is whether he has the time to dedicate to next year’s matches considering his status as the vice chair of the newly created PGA Tour Enterprises board of directors and his ongoing efforts to compete following multiple surgeries and injuries.

“I’m dedicating so much time to what we’re doing with the PGA Tour, I don’t want to not fulfill the role of the captaincy if I can’t do it,” Woods said. “What that all entails and representing Team USA and the commitments to the PGA of America, the players, and the fans and as I said, all of Team USA. I need to feel that I can give the amount of time that it deserves.”

Historically the PGA of America announces Ryder Cup captains much earlier. In 2022, Zach Johnson was named the captain of last year’s team on Feb. 23 and Steve Stricker, who led the American team to victory in 2021, was named captain on Feb. 20, 2019. Europe named Luke Donald, who led the Continent to victory last year in Rome, its ’25 captain in November.

Next year’s Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 26-28, 2025, at Bethpage Black in New York.