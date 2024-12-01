Golf schedule: December events, including Q-Schools, team events and The Showdown
Thanksgiving has passed, December is here and there is still golf to be played — some of it, actually important.
While the Hero World Challenge, with its elite field of 20, will garner headlines this week, the LPGA and PGA Tour Champions will contest the final stages of their respective qualifying events.
The PGA Tour will hold it’s Q-School finale the following week in Florida, which will also host the mixed-gender Grant Thornton Invitational, a few hundred miles away.
Though Tiger Woods will not be competing at the Hero, he will make an appearance and speak to the media as tournament host. There is also a good chance he plays with son Charlie in the PNC Championship, Dec. 21-22, where he can ride in a cart in a 36-hole scramble.
Here’s a look at December’s schedule of events, including the latest iteration of The Match — er, The Showdown — which will feature Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler take on Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.
|DATES
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|NOTES
|Dec. 3-6
|PGA Tour Champions Q-School final stage
|
TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Arizona
|Top 5 earn 2025 cards
|Dec. 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|
Albany GC
Albany, Bahamas
|Big-name PGA Tour players in field of 20
|Dec. 5-9
|LPGA Q-Series final stage
|
Magnolia Grove GC
Mobile, Alabama
|Top 25 and ties earn 2025 cards; 90 holes
|Dec. 12-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|
Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Florida
|PGA Tour/LPGA mixed-gender event
|Dec. 12-15
|PGA Tour Q-School final stage
|
Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass CC
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
|Top 5 and ties earn 2025 cards; next 40 and ties earn exempt status on KFT
|Dec. 17
|The Showdown
|
Shadow Creek Golf Course
Las Vegas, Nevada
|McIlroy-Scheffler vs. Koepka-DeChambeau in 18-hole, fourballs match play
|Dec. 21-22
|PNC Championship
|
Ritz-Carlton GC
Orlando, Florida
|Major champions and family members