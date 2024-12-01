Golf schedule: December events, including Q-Schools, team events and The Showdown

Thanksgiving has passed, December is here and there is still golf to be played — some of it, actually important.

While the Hero World Challenge, with its elite field of 20, will garner headlines this week, the LPGA and PGA Tour Champions will contest the final stages of their respective qualifying events.

The PGA Tour will hold it’s Q-School finale the following week in Florida, which will also host the mixed-gender Grant Thornton Invitational, a few hundred miles away.

Though Tiger Woods will not be competing at the Hero, he will make an appearance and speak to the media as tournament host. There is also a good chance he plays with son Charlie in the PNC Championship, Dec. 21-22, where he can ride in a cart in a 36-hole scramble.

Here’s a look at December’s schedule of events, including the latest iteration of The Match — er, The Showdown — which will feature Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler take on Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.