Golf schedule: December events, including Q-Schools, team events and The Showdown

  
Published December 1, 2024 07:00 AM

Thanksgiving has passed, December is here and there is still golf to be played — some of it, actually important.

While the Hero World Challenge, with its elite field of 20, will garner headlines this week, the LPGA and PGA Tour Champions will contest the final stages of their respective qualifying events.

The PGA Tour will hold it’s Q-School finale the following week in Florida, which will also host the mixed-gender Grant Thornton Invitational, a few hundred miles away.

Though Tiger Woods will not be competing at the Hero, he will make an appearance and speak to the media as tournament host. There is also a good chance he plays with son Charlie in the PNC Championship, Dec. 21-22, where he can ride in a cart in a 36-hole scramble.

Here’s a look at December’s schedule of events, including the latest iteration of The Match — er, The Showdown — which will feature Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler take on Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

﻿DATES EVENT LOCATION NOTES
Dec. 3-6 PGA Tour Champions Q-School final stage TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Arizona 		Top 5 earn 2025 cards
Dec. 5-8 Hero World Challenge Albany GC
Albany, Bahamas 		Big-name PGA Tour players in field of 20
Dec. 5-9 LPGA Q-Series final stage Magnolia Grove GC
Mobile, Alabama 		Top 25 and ties earn 2025 cards; 90 holes
Dec. 12-15 Grant Thornton Invitational Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Florida 		PGA Tour/LPGA mixed-gender event
Dec. 12-15 PGA Tour Q-School final stage Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass CC
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 		Top 5 and ties earn 2025 cards; next 40 and ties earn exempt status on KFT
Dec. 17 The Showdown Shadow Creek Golf Course
Las Vegas, Nevada 		McIlroy-Scheffler vs. Koepka-DeChambeau in 18-hole, fourballs match play
Dec. 21-22 PNC Championship Ritz-Carlton GC
Orlando, Florida 		Major champions and family members