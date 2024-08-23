 Skip navigation
ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Round Two
In position to make cut, LPGA rookie disqualified from AIG Women's Open
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance - Round Two
Cut Line: Cutting cards could be in the PGA Tour's future
nbc_fnia_presznpositives_240822.jpg
Team Offense Rankings and Fantasy Football Sleepers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kordahl_240823.jpg
Highlights: Korda shoots bogey-free 68 in Round 2
nbc_kordapostrd2intv_240823.jpg
Korda 'super satisfied' with Women's Open Round 2
nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Round Two
In position to make cut, LPGA rookie disqualified from AIG Women’s Open
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance - Round Two
Cut Line: Cutting cards could be in the PGA Tour’s future
nbc_fnia_presznpositives_240822.jpg
Team Offense Rankings and Fantasy Football Sleepers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kordahl_240823.jpg
Highlights: Korda shoots bogey-free 68 in Round 2
nbc_kordapostrd2intv_240823.jpg
Korda ‘super satisfied’ with Women’s Open Round 2
nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws while in contention for second playoff win

  
Published August 23, 2024 11:23 AM
Watch the best shots and highlights from Round 1 of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Hideki Matsuyama withdrew Friday from the BMW Championship because of lower back pain, the PGA Tour reported.

Matsuyama won the first FedExCup playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and was one shot off the 18-hole lead at the BMW Championship.

At third in the FEC standings, Matsuyama is secure for next week’s playoff finale, the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, if he is physically able to compete.

Matsuyama has had a whirlwind month. He won bronze at the Paris Olympics and was then robbed of his wallet on a London layover en route to Memphis, Tennessee.

Matsuyama used a different caddie at TPC Southwind as his regular caddie — and his swing coach — had to go back to Japan after their passports and visas were swiped in the theft.

In Memphis, Matsuyama built a five-stroke lead through 54 holes, let it slip away on Sunday, and then finished birdie-birdie for a one-shot victory.

The Japanese star shot 5-under 67 on Thursday at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado. After a weather delay late in Round 1, Matsuyama returned to the course and hit his approach shot at the last to 2 feet but missed the putt to tie for the lead.