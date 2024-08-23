Hideki Matsuyama withdraws while in contention for second playoff win

Hideki Matsuyama withdrew Friday from the BMW Championship because of lower back pain, the PGA Tour reported.

Matsuyama won the first FedExCup playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and was one shot off the 18-hole lead at the BMW Championship.

At third in the FEC standings, Matsuyama is secure for next week’s playoff finale, the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, if he is physically able to compete.

Matsuyama has had a whirlwind month. He won bronze at the Paris Olympics and was then robbed of his wallet on a London layover en route to Memphis, Tennessee.

Matsuyama used a different caddie at TPC Southwind as his regular caddie — and his swing coach — had to go back to Japan after their passports and visas were swiped in the theft.

In Memphis, Matsuyama built a five-stroke lead through 54 holes, let it slip away on Sunday, and then finished birdie-birdie for a one-shot victory.

The Japanese star shot 5-under 67 on Thursday at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado. After a weather delay late in Round 1, Matsuyama returned to the course and hit his approach shot at the last to 2 feet but missed the putt to tie for the lead.