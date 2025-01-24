 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 Australian Open - Day 13
An injured Novak Djokovic stops in the Australian Open semifinals against Alexander Zverev
Figure Skating: U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Alysa Liu tops Prevagen U.S. Championships short program in figure skating comeback
Figure Skating: U.S. Figure Skating Championships
2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_mdosu_250123.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State rallies vs. Maryland
Aliu.jpg
Liu leads nationals after emotional short program
oly_fspar_kamoshea_250123.jpg
Kam and O’Shea smash short at U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 Australian Open - Day 13
An injured Novak Djokovic stops in the Australian Open semifinals against Alexander Zverev
Figure Skating: U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Alysa Liu tops Prevagen U.S. Championships short program in figure skating comeback
Figure Skating: U.S. Figure Skating Championships
2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_mdosu_250123.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State rallies vs. Maryland
Aliu.jpg
Liu leads nationals after emotional short program
oly_fspar_kamoshea_250123.jpg
Kam and O’Shea smash short at U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Horn blows as Adam Svensson putting to make cut at Farmers Insurance Open

  
Published January 23, 2025 08:47 PM

With roughly 150 players across two courses, there is never a perfect time to blow the airhorn to suspend play.

But it was the worst possible time for Adam Svensson, Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Svensson was putting for birdie at the par-5 ninth, his 18th hole of the day, on the North Course. As he was in his backstroke, the horn to suspend play for the day blew.

The 31-year-old Canadian missed his effort and tapped in for par, coming up one shot shy, at 2 over par, of the projected cut line.

Play was halted for 86 minutes earlier in the day because of high winds in the San Diego area and the second round wasn’t completed. The cut line, however, isn’t likely to move off 1 over.

One player who will be around for the final 36 holes is Mac Meissner.

The 25-year-old also had a birdie putt on the North Course’s ninth hole to make the cut. After backing away because of the wind, Meissner delicately made it to finish at 1 over.