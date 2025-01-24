Horn blows as Adam Svensson putting to make cut at Farmers Insurance Open

With roughly 150 players across two courses, there is never a perfect time to blow the airhorn to suspend play.

But it was the worst possible time for Adam Svensson, Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Svensson was putting for birdie at the par-5 ninth, his 18th hole of the day, on the North Course. As he was in his backstroke, the horn to suspend play for the day blew.

The 31-year-old Canadian missed his effort and tapped in for par, coming up one shot shy, at 2 over par, of the projected cut line.

Play was halted for 86 minutes earlier in the day because of high winds in the San Diego area and the second round wasn’t completed. The cut line, however, isn’t likely to move off 1 over.

One player who will be around for the final 36 holes is Mac Meissner.

The 25-year-old also had a birdie putt on the North Course’s ninth hole to make the cut. After backing away because of the wind, Meissner delicately made it to finish at 1 over.