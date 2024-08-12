How to watch FedEx St. Jude, Women’s Scottish, U.S. Amateur: TV times, stream links

The FedExCup playoffs begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

The LPGA joins with the Ladies European Tour to contest the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland. And the men’s preimminent amatuer event, the U.S. Amateur, will be held at Hazeltine National in Chaska, Minnesota.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s golf action (stream links added when made available):

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship

DATE TIME (ET) NETWORK Thursday, Aug. 15 2-6PM Golf Channel/Peacock Friday, Aug. 16 2-6PM Golf Channel/Peacock Saturday, Aug. 17 1-3PM

3-6PM Golf Channel/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Sunday, Aug. 18 Noon-2PM

2-6PM Golf Channel/Peacock

NBC/Peacock

LPGA: ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open

DATE TIME (ET) NETWORK Thursday, Aug. 15 9-10AM

10AM-1PM NBC Sports App/Peacock

Golf Channel/Peacock Friday, Aug. 16 9-10AM

10AM-1PM NBC Sports App/Peacock

Golf Channel/Peacock Saturday, Aug. 17 9AM-Noon Golf Channel/Peacock Sunday, Aug. 18 8-11AM Golf Channel/Peacock

USGA: U.S. Amateur Championship

DATE TIME (ET) NETWORK Wednesday, Aug. 14 5-6PM

6-8PM Peacock

Golf Channel/Peacock Thursday, Aug. 15 5-6PM

6-8PM Peacock

Golf Channel/Peacock Friday, Aug. 16 5-6PM

6-8PM Peacock

Golf Channel/Peacock Saturday, Aug. 17 3-6PM Golf Channel/Peacock Sunday, Aug. 18 2-5PM Golf Channel/Peacock

DP World Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters

DATE TIME (ET) NETWORK Thursday, Aug. 15 7-10AM

10AM-Noon Golf Channel

NBC Sports App Friday, Aug. 16 7-10AM

10AM-Noon Golf Channel

NBC Sports App Saturday, Aug. 17 6:30-11AM NBC Sports App Sunday, Aug. 18 5:30-10:30AM NBC Sports App

PGA Tour Champions: Rogers Charity Classic