How to watch FedEx St. Jude, Women’s Scottish, U.S. Amateur: TV times, stream links
Published August 12, 2024 07:55 AM
HLs: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Rounds 3 and 4
Watch the best shots and highlights from the second round of the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Rounds 3 and 4 were both played on Sunday due to a weather delay.
The FedExCup playoffs begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
The LPGA joins with the Ladies European Tour to contest the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland. And the men’s preimminent amatuer event, the U.S. Amateur, will be held at Hazeltine National in Chaska, Minnesota.
Here’s how you can watch this week’s golf action (stream links added when made available):
PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|Thursday, Aug. 15
|2-6PM
|Golf Channel/Peacock
|Friday, Aug. 16
|2-6PM
|Golf Channel/Peacock
|Saturday, Aug. 17
|1-3PM
3-6PM
|Golf Channel/Peacock
NBC/Peacock
|Sunday, Aug. 18
|Noon-2PM
2-6PM
|Golf Channel/Peacock
NBC/Peacock
LPGA: ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|Thursday, Aug. 15
|9-10AM
10AM-1PM
|NBC Sports App/Peacock
Golf Channel/Peacock
|Friday, Aug. 16
|9-10AM
10AM-1PM
|NBC Sports App/Peacock
Golf Channel/Peacock
|Saturday, Aug. 17
|9AM-Noon
|Golf Channel/Peacock
|Sunday, Aug. 18
|8-11AM
|Golf Channel/Peacock
USGA: U.S. Amateur Championship
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|Wednesday, Aug. 14
|5-6PM
6-8PM
|Peacock
Golf Channel/Peacock
|Thursday, Aug. 15
|5-6PM
6-8PM
|Peacock
Golf Channel/Peacock
|Friday, Aug. 16
|5-6PM
6-8PM
|Peacock
Golf Channel/Peacock
|Saturday, Aug. 17
|3-6PM
|Golf Channel/Peacock
|Sunday, Aug. 18
|2-5PM
|Golf Channel/Peacock
DP World Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|Thursday, Aug. 15
|7-10AM
10AM-Noon
|Golf Channel
NBC Sports App
|Friday, Aug. 16
|7-10AM
10AM-Noon
|Golf Channel
NBC Sports App
|Saturday, Aug. 17
|6:30-11AM
|NBC Sports App
|Sunday, Aug. 18
|5:30-10:30AM
|NBC Sports App
PGA Tour Champions: Rogers Charity Classic
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|Friday, Aug. 16
|5-7PM
9-11PM (TD)
|NBC Sports App/Peacock
Golf Channel
|Saturday, Aug. 17
|5-7PM
7-9PM (TD)
|NBC Sports App/Peacock
Golf Channel
|Sunday, Aug. 18
|5-7PM
7-9PM (TD)
|NBC Sports App/Peacock
Golf Channel