MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gc_kuchar_240811.jpg
Matt Kuchar makes par on 18th hole Monday in bizarre end to Wyndham Championship
Aaron Judge
Yankees vs. White Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 12
yahoomillion.jpg
Dodgers vs. Brewers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 12

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_240811.jpg
Dillon comes out on top in thrilling Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_240811.jpg
Highlights: The Cook Out 400 at Richmond
nbc_nas_hamlin_240811.jpg
Hamlin: “Absolutely a line was crossed”

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch FedEx St. Jude, Women’s Scottish, U.S. Amateur: TV times, stream links

  
Published August 12, 2024 07:55 AM
HLs: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Rounds 3 and 4
August 11, 2024 08:55 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from the second round of the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Rounds 3 and 4 were both played on Sunday due to a weather delay.

The FedExCup playoffs begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

The LPGA joins with the Ladies European Tour to contest the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland. And the men’s preimminent amatuer event, the U.S. Amateur, will be held at Hazeltine National in Chaska, Minnesota.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s golf action (stream links added when made available):

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship

DATETIME (ET)NETWORK
Thursday, Aug. 152-6PMGolf Channel/Peacock
Friday, Aug. 162-6PMGolf Channel/Peacock
Saturday, Aug. 171-3PM
3-6PM		Golf Channel/Peacock
NBC/Peacock
Sunday, Aug. 18Noon-2PM
2-6PM		Golf Channel/Peacock
NBC/Peacock

LPGA: ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open

DATETIME (ET)NETWORK
Thursday, Aug. 159-10AM
10AM-1PM		NBC Sports App/Peacock
Golf Channel/Peacock
Friday, Aug. 169-10AM
10AM-1PM		NBC Sports App/Peacock
Golf Channel/Peacock
Saturday, Aug. 179AM-NoonGolf Channel/Peacock
Sunday, Aug. 188-11AMGolf Channel/Peacock

USGA: U.S. Amateur Championship

DATETIME (ET)NETWORK
Wednesday, Aug. 145-6PM
6-8PM		Peacock
Golf Channel/Peacock
Thursday, Aug. 155-6PM
6-8PM		Peacock
Golf Channel/Peacock
Friday, Aug. 165-6PM
6-8PM		Peacock
Golf Channel/Peacock
Saturday, Aug. 173-6PMGolf Channel/Peacock
Sunday, Aug. 182-5PMGolf Channel/Peacock

DP World Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters

DATETIME (ET)NETWORK
Thursday, Aug. 157-10AM
10AM-Noon		Golf Channel
NBC Sports App
Friday, Aug. 167-10AM
10AM-Noon		Golf Channel
NBC Sports App
Saturday, Aug. 176:30-11AMNBC Sports App
Sunday, Aug. 185:30-10:30AMNBC Sports App

PGA Tour Champions: Rogers Charity Classic

DATETIME (ET)NETWORK
Friday, Aug. 165-7PM
9-11PM (TD)		NBC Sports App/Peacock
Golf Channel
Saturday, Aug. 175-7PM
7-9PM (TD)		NBC Sports App/Peacock
Golf Channel
Sunday, Aug. 185-7PM
7-9PM (TD)		NBC Sports App/Peacock
Golf Channel