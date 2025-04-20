Amateur legend Jay Sigel dies at age 81, USGA confirms

Jay Sigel, one of the greatest amateurs in golf history, died Saturday. He was 81.

The USGA confirmed his death, related to pancreatic cancer.

Sigel won the 1982 and ’83 U.S. Amateurs and the 1979 British Amateur. He also won three U.S. Mid-Am titles (1982, ’85 and ’87) and competed in nine Walker Cups, the most in event history for the U.S., including twice as a playing captain.

Born and raised in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, Sigel won 10 state amateurs, four state opens, and three times each in the Porter Cup, Sunnehanna Amateur and Northeast Amateur. He also competed 11 consecutive years, from 1978-88, at the Masters, making four cuts and earning low am honors three times. He was also low amateur in the 1984 U.S. Open and the 1980 Open Championship.

Upon turning professional late in his career, he captured eight victories on the PGA Tour Champions and was the 1994 Rookie of the Year.