MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Heritage - Final Round
RBC Heritage 2025 prize money: Full purse payout from Harbour Town
SX 2025 Rd 14 New Jersey Chase Sexton MetLife sign.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, at New Jersey, Chase Sexton wins back-to-back
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Volvo China Open 2025 - Day Four
Ashun Wu rallies to win China Open, 10 years after first title at event

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jthole3_250420.jpg
Thomas gets lucky break, makes par save
nbc_pl_plupdate_250420.jpg
PL Update: Neto rescues Chelsea against Fulham
nbc_pl_vannistelrooyint_250420.jpg
Van Nistelrooy discusses Leicester’s relegation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Amateur legend Jay Sigel dies at age 81, USGA confirms

  
Published April 20, 2025 02:31 PM
2004 U.S. Senior Open

ST. LOUIS - JULY 29: Jay Sigel hits a shot during the first round of the 25th U.S. Senior Open at Bellerive Country Club on July 29, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jay Sigel, one of the greatest amateurs in golf history, died Saturday. He was 81.

The USGA confirmed his death, related to pancreatic cancer.

Sigel won the 1982 and ’83 U.S. Amateurs and the 1979 British Amateur. He also won three U.S. Mid-Am titles (1982, ’85 and ’87) and competed in nine Walker Cups, the most in event history for the U.S., including twice as a playing captain.

Born and raised in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, Sigel won 10 state amateurs, four state opens, and three times each in the Porter Cup, Sunnehanna Amateur and Northeast Amateur. He also competed 11 consecutive years, from 1978-88, at the Masters, making four cuts and earning low am honors three times. He was also low amateur in the 1984 U.S. Open and the 1980 Open Championship.

Upon turning professional late in his career, he captured eight victories on the PGA Tour Champions and was the 1994 Rookie of the Year.