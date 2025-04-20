 Skip navigation
Ashun Wu rallies to win China Open, 10 years after first title at event

  
Published April 20, 2025 11:07 AM

SHANGHAI — Ashun Wu made a Sunday charge on the back nine with five birdies for a 6-under 65 that enabled him to overcome a four-shot deficit and win the Volvo China Open for the second time.

The victory came 10 years after the 39-year-old Wu first won the China Open. It was his fifth career victory on the DP World Tour.

Haotong Li and Eugenio Chacarra of Spain, who began the final round tied for the lead at Enhance Anting Golf Club, each closed with a 1-over 72.

Wu was three shots behind Chacarra when he made the turn and he promptly ran off three birdies in a four-hole stretch. The Spaniard, playing behind him, had three bogeys on the back nine and fell back.

Wu finished on 14 under to win by one shot over Jordan Smith of England, who birdied his last hole for a 67. Yannik Paul of Germany shot 69 and finished alone in third, while Li and Chacarra shared fourth place with Zecheng Dou (70).

The European tour stays in China one more week for the Hainan Classic.