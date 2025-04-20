 Skip navigation
Shohei Ohtani returns to Dodgers’ lineup with ‘dad strength’ after birth of daughter in California

  
Published April 20, 2025 05:44 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup Sunday for the series finale against the Texas Rangers, activated off the paternity list after his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child in Southern California.

The 30-year-old Ohtani, who didn’t address the media before the game, was in his accustomed leadoff spot.

Manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani arrived in Texas late Saturday night.

“To get back here and to be a part of this certainly shows his ability to balance life and work,” Roberts said. “Good to have him back and most importantly I’m happy he and Mamiko have a healthy baby girl.”

Roberts said now that his star is a father, expect some “dad strength” exit velocities.

“Dad strength is real,” Roberts said. “It’s amazing how hard Shohei hits the ball now. So now that he is a father, you might see some 120 exit velos.”

Ohtani missed the series’ first two games, which the Dodgers split, matching the previous two World Series winners. He appeared in all of Los Angeles’ previous 20 games, hitting .288 with six home runs and 21 runs scored (one off major league lead).

“I am so grateful to my loving wife (28-year-old former professional basketball player Mamiko Tanaka) who gave birth to our healthy, beautiful daughter,” Ohtani wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents.”