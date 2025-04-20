RBC Heritage 2025 prize money: Full purse payout from Harbour Town
Published April 20, 2025 01:53 PM
The RBC Heritage is the PGA Tour’s fifth signature event of the PGA Tour season.
Here’s a look at how the $20 million purse will be paid out to the field of 72 players, with $3.6 million going to the champion on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
- Winner: $3.6 million
- 2nd : $2.16 million
- 3rd : $1.36 million
- 4th : $960,000
- 5th : $800,000
- 6th : $720,000
- 7th : $670,000
- 8th : $620,000
- 9th : $580,000
- 10th : $540,000
- 11th : $500,000
- 12th : $460,000
- 13th : $420,000
- 14th : $380,000
- 15th : $360,000
- 16th : $340,000
- 17th : $320,000
- 18th : $300,000
- 19th : $280,000
- 20th : $260,000
- 21st : $240,000
- 22nd : $223,000
- 23rd : $207,500
- 24th : $190,000
- 25th : $175,000
- 26th : $159,000
- 27th : $152,500
- 28th : $146,000
- 29th : $140,000
- 30th : $134,000
- 31st : $128,500
- 32nd : $122,500
- 33rd : $116,500
- 34th : $111,000
- 35th : $106,500
- 36th : $101,500
- 37th : $96,500
- 38th : $92,500
- 39th : $88,500
- 40th : $84,000
- 41st : $80,000
- 42nd : $76,000
- 43rd : $72,000
- 44th : $68,000
- 45th : $64,000
- 46th : $60,000
- 47th : $56,000
- 48th : $53,000
- 49th : $50,000
- 50th : $49,000
- 51st : $48,000
- 52nd : $47,000
- 53rd : $46,000
- 54th : $46,000
- 55th : $45,500
- 56th : $45,000
- 57th : $44,500
- 58th : $44,000
- 59th : $43,500
- 60th : $43,000
- 61st : $42,500
- 62nd : $42,000
- 63rd : $41,500
- 64th : $41,000
- 65th : $40,500
- 66th : $40,000
- 67th : $39,500
- 68th : $39,000
- 69th : $38,000
- 70th : $37,500
- 71st : $37,000
- 72nd : $36,000