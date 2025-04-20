 Skip navigation
RBC Heritage 2025 prize money: Full purse payout from Harbour Town

  
Published April 20, 2025 01:53 PM

The RBC Heritage is the PGA Tour’s fifth signature event of the PGA Tour season.

Here’s a look at how the $20 million purse will be paid out to the field of 72 players, with $3.6 million going to the champion on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

  • Winner: $3.6 million
  • 2nd : $2.16 million
  • 3rd : $1.36 million
  • 4th : $960,000
  • 5th : $800,000
  • 6th : $720,000
  • 7th : $670,000
  • 8th : $620,000
  • 9th : $580,000
  • 10th : $540,000
  • 11th : $500,000
  • 12th : $460,000
  • 13th : $420,000
  • 14th : $380,000
  • 15th : $360,000
  • 16th : $340,000
  • 17th : $320,000
  • 18th : $300,000
  • 19th : $280,000
  • 20th : $260,000
  • 21st : $240,000
  • 22nd : $223,000
  • 23rd : $207,500
  • 24th : $190,000
  • 25th : $175,000
  • 26th : $159,000
  • 27th : $152,500
  • 28th : $146,000
  • 29th : $140,000
  • 30th : $134,000
  • 31st : $128,500
  • 32nd : $122,500
  • 33rd : $116,500
  • 34th : $111,000
  • 35th : $106,500
  • 36th : $101,500
  • 37th : $96,500
  • 38th : $92,500
  • 39th : $88,500
  • 40th : $84,000
  • 41st : $80,000
  • 42nd : $76,000
  • 43rd : $72,000
  • 44th : $68,000
  • 45th : $64,000
  • 46th : $60,000
  • 47th : $56,000
  • 48th : $53,000
  • 49th : $50,000
  • 50th : $49,000
  • 51st : $48,000
  • 52nd : $47,000
  • 53rd : $46,000
  • 54th : $46,000
  • 55th : $45,500
  • 56th : $45,000
  • 57th : $44,500
  • 58th : $44,000
  • 59th : $43,500
  • 60th : $43,000
  • 61st : $42,500
  • 62nd : $42,000
  • 63rd : $41,500
  • 64th : $41,000
  • 65th : $40,500
  • 66th : $40,000
  • 67th : $39,500
  • 68th : $39,000
  • 69th : $38,000
  • 70th : $37,500
  • 71st : $37,000
  • 72nd : $36,000