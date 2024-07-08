 Skip navigation
How to watch: Genesis Scottish Open, Amundi Evian Championship

  
Published July 8, 2024 12:50 PM
The PGA Tour plays a couple of events this week, including the Genesis Scottish Open and the ISCO Championship.

The LPGA, meanwhile, contests its fourth of five majors at the Amundi Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France.

The Scottish Open, which is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, is being held once again at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. The opposite-field ISCO (formerly the Barbasol) will be played at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

A busy week in golf also includes a PGA Tour Champions major, the Kaulig Companies Championship, and the American Century Championship celebrity event in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Here’s how you can watch them all (times ET; streams added when available).

Thursday

Friday

  • 6-10:30AM (GC/Peacock): Amundi Evian Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)
  • 10:30AM-Noon (NBC Sports App/Peacock): Amundi Evian Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)
  • 10:30AM-2PM (GC/Peacock): Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
  • 2-4:30PM (GC/Peacock): Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)
  • 3-5PM (Peacock): American Century Championship, Round 1 (Celebrity)
  • 4:30-7:30PM (GC/Peacock): ISCO Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

Saturday

  • 4:30-10AM (GC/Peacock): Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)
  • 10AM-Noon (GC/Peacock): Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • Noon-3PM (CBS): Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • Noon-4PM (GC/Peacock): Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)
  • 2:30-6PM (NBC/Peacock): American Century Championship, Round 2 (Celebrity)
  • 4-7PM (GC/Peacock): ISCO Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

Sunday

  • 4:30-10AM (GC/Peacock): Amundi Evian Championship, final round (LPGA)
  • 10AM-Noon (GC/Peacock): Genesis Scottish Open, final round (PGA Tour)
  • Noon-3PM (CBS): Genesis Scottish Open, final round (PGA Tour)
  • Noon-4PM (GC/Peacock): Kaulig Companies Championship, final round (PGA Tour Champions)
  • 2:30-6PM (NBC/Peacock): American Century Championship, final round (Celebrity)
  • 4-7PM (GC/Peacock): ISCO Championship, final round (PGA Tour)