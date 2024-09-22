How to watch: 2024 Presidents Cup, Walmart NW Arkansas Classic, Spanish Open

The 15th edition of the Presidents Cup takes place at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada, Sept. 26-29.

The International team is seeking its first win in the biennial competition since 1998.

The LPGA is also in action in Arkansas while Jon Rahm headlines the field at the DP World Tour’s Spanish Open. Here’s how you can watch all the action on Golf Channel, NBC and the NBC Sports app.

PGA Tour: How to watch the Presidents Cup

Thursday, Sept. 26



11:30AM-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Sept. 27



1-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Sept. 28



7-8AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

8AM-6PM: NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 29



Noon-6PM: NBC/Peacock

LPGA Tour: How to watch the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Friday, Sept. 27



4:30-7PM: NBC Sports app

8-10PM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)

Saturday, Sept. 28



2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Sept. 29



2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

PGA Tour: How to watch the acconia Open de Espana

Thursday, Sept. 26



8-11AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

11AM-1PM: NBC Sports app

Friday, Sept. 27



8AM-1PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Sept. 28



7:30-8AM: NBC Sports app

8AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Sept. 29

