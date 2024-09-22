How to watch: 2024 Presidents Cup, Walmart NW Arkansas Classic, Spanish Open
Published September 22, 2024 11:32 AM
Furyk announces, explains US Presidents Cup picks
Watch Jim Furyk announce his six captain's picks for the 2024 Presidents Cup and explain some of the choices and omissions that could get more scrutiny.
The 15th edition of the Presidents Cup takes place at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada, Sept. 26-29.
The International team is seeking its first win in the biennial competition since 1998.
The LPGA is also in action in Arkansas while Jon Rahm headlines the field at the DP World Tour’s Spanish Open. Here’s how you can watch all the action on Golf Channel, NBC and the NBC Sports app.
PGA Tour: How to watch the Presidents Cup
Thursday, Sept. 26
- 11:30AM-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Friday, Sept. 27
- 1-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Saturday, Sept. 28
- 7-8AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
- 8AM-6PM: NBC/Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 29
- Noon-6PM: NBC/Peacock
LPGA Tour: How to watch the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
Friday, Sept. 27
- 4:30-7PM: NBC Sports app
- 8-10PM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)
Saturday, Sept. 28
- 2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Sunday, Sept. 29
- 2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
PGA Tour: How to watch the acconia Open de Espana
Thursday, Sept. 26
- 8-11AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
- 11AM-1PM: NBC Sports app
Friday, Sept. 27
- 8AM-1PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Saturday, Sept. 28
- 7:30-8AM: NBC Sports app
- 8AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Sunday, Sept. 29
- 7AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app