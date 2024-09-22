 Skip navigation
How to watch: 2024 Presidents Cup, Walmart NW Arkansas Classic, Spanish Open

  
Published September 22, 2024 11:32 AM
Furyk announces, explains US Presidents Cup picks
September 3, 2024 02:32 PM
Watch Jim Furyk announce his six captain's picks for the 2024 Presidents Cup and explain some of the choices and omissions that could get more scrutiny.

The 15th edition of the Presidents Cup takes place at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada, Sept. 26-29.

The International team is seeking its first win in the biennial competition since 1998.

The LPGA is also in action in Arkansas while Jon Rahm headlines the field at the DP World Tour’s Spanish Open. Here’s how you can watch all the action on Golf Channel, NBC and the NBC Sports app.

PGA Tour: How to watch the Presidents Cup

Thursday, Sept. 26

  • 11:30AM-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Sept. 27

  • 1-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Sept. 28

  • 7-8AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
  • 8AM-6PM: NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 29

  • Noon-6PM: NBC/Peacock

LPGA Tour: How to watch the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Friday, Sept. 27

  • 4:30-7PM: NBC Sports app
  • 8-10PM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)

Saturday, Sept. 28

  • 2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Sept. 29

  • 2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

PGA Tour: How to watch the acconia Open de Espana

Thursday, Sept. 26

  • 8-11AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
  • 11AM-1PM: NBC Sports app

Friday, Sept. 27

  • 8AM-1PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Sept. 28

  • 7:30-8AM: NBC Sports app
  • 8AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Sept. 29

  • 7AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app