Presidents Cup: History, format, teams, records and how to watch

Take a look at some answers to frequently asked questions about the Presidents Cup:

Presidents Cup or President’s Cup?

Presidents Cup. No apostrophe.

What’s the difference between the Presidents Cup and the Ryder Cup?

In the Ryder Cup, the United States plays against Europe. In the Presidents Cup, the U.S. plays against an “International” team, meaning all countries EXCEPT Europe. The Presidents Cup is held every two years, in non-Ryder Cup years, which 2024 happens to be.

Why don’t they combine the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup?

Well, minus the historical perspective, they’re the properties of different entities. The PGA Tour runs the Presidents Cup, while the Ryder Cup is a PGA of America and R&A production — and each event makes a lot of money for its owners.

Do players get paid to play the Presidents Cup?

Technically, no. Players do not receive money for participation in the Presidents Cup. Instead, the PGA Tour pledges to contribute to charities which are nominated by the players, captains and assistant captains from both teams.

When did the Presidents Cup start?

The first one was played in 1994. This is the 15th edition.

What are the team records in the Presidents Cup?

The U.S. leads the one-sided affair, 12-1-1. The lone International victory came in 1998 in Australia. The two teams tied in 2003 in South Africa.

What players are on the 2024 Presidents Cup teams?

Each team is comprised of 12 players. Both, for this edition, have six automatic qualifiers and six captain’s picks. The U.S. automatic qualifiers are determined by points accrued based on results since Jan. 1, 2023. The International qualifiers are based on the Official World Golf Ranking. Both qualifying periods conclude Aug. 25, when the BMW Championship is over. The captains will announce their picks following the Tour Championship, which ends Sept. 1.

Who are the 2024 Presidents Cup captains?

Jim Furyk for the United States and Canadian Mike Weir for the International team.

Is the format the same as the Ryder Cup?

It’s similar, but not an exact duplicate. The Presidents Cup takes place over four days (Thursday through Sunday), with three days of team matches — alternate shot (foursomes) and better ball (fourballs) — followed by Sunday singles. The Ryder Cup takes place over three days. Also, while the Ryder Cup has a total of 28 points at stake, with the Presidents Cup, it’s 30 (down from the former total of 34).

It will go like this: Day 1, five foursomes or fourball matches; Day 2, five foursomes or fourball matches (whichever was not contested the day prior); Day 3, four fourballs and four foursomes (order, TBD); Day 4, 12 singles.

Perhaps most significantly, if the competition is deadlocked at the end of singles play, it will be deemed a tie and the teams will share the Presidents Cup. If a Ryder Cup ends in a tie, the team that last won the cup gets to retain it.

Where is the 2024 Presidents Cup being played?

At Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada. The 2007 Presidents Cup was also held at Royal Montreal and won by the U.S., 19 1/2 to 14 1/2.

Who won the most recent Presidents Cup?

At Quail Hollow Club in 2022, the U.S. won, 17 1/2 to 12 1/2. The Americans built a 6-point advantage after Day 1 and cruised to its ninth consecutive victory.

How to watch the 2024 Presidents Cup

In addition to live tournament action on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock, “Live From the Presidents Cup” will air throughout the week (all times ET).

Thursday, Sept. 26

1-6PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

Friday, Sept. 27

11:30AM-6PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 28

7-8AM: Golf Channel/Peacock

8AM-6PM: NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 29