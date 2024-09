Presidents Cup bios and player records: Meet the 2024 International team

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 14: Byeong Hun An of the International Team plays his second shot on the 17th hole in his match with Joaquin Niemann against Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau of the United States team during the afternoon four-ball matches in the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)