ATHLETICS-MARATHON-GER-BERLIN
Berlin Marathon breaks world record for most finishers as Ethiopian runners sweep
AUTO: MAR 12 MotoAmerica Daytona 200
MotoAmerica, Daytona International Speedway renew Daytona 200 for three years
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas Speedway
Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btejetscommanders_240929.jpg
How to evaluate Commanders, Jets after Week 4?
nbc_roto_btemnfpreview_240929.jpg
MNF betting preview: Will Levis step up?
nbc_bte_week5preview_240929.jpg
Week 5 betting preview: Can MIN, PIT keep growing?

How to watch: 2024 Sanderson Farms, Alfred Dunhill Links, Korn Ferry Tour Championship

  
Published September 30, 2024 07:00 AM

It’s a busy week in the golf world as the PGA Tour resumes its fall schedule in Mississippi while the DP World Tour goes back to St. Andrews and the Korn Ferry Tour wraps its season.

Here’s a look at all the golf action this week and how you can watch it (all times ET; stream links added when available):

NCAA: How to watch the Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Monday, Sept. 30

  • 4:30-7:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Tuesday, Oct. 1

  • 4:30-7:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Wednesday, Oct. 2

  • 4:30-7:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

PGA Tour: How to watch the Sanderson Farms Championship

Thursday, Oct. 3

  • 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 4

  • 4-7:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 5

  • 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 6

  • 3:30-6:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

DP World Tour: How to watch the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Thursday, Oct. 3

  • 7AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 4

  • 7AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 5

  • 7AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 6

  • 6:30AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Korn Ferry Tour: How to watch the Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Thursday, Oct. 3

  • 1-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 4

  • Noon-2PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
  • 2-4PM: NBC Sports App

Saturday, Oct. 5

  • Noon-2PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
  • 2-4PM: NBC Sports App

Sunday, Oct. 6

  • 12:30-3:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

PGA Tour Champions: How to watch the Constellation Furyk & Friends

Thursday, Oct. 3

  • 2-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 4

  • 2-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 5

  • 2-4PM: NBC Sports app
  • 7-9PM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)