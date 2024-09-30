How to watch: 2024 Sanderson Farms, Alfred Dunhill Links, Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Published September 30, 2024 07:00 AM
It’s a busy week in the golf world as the PGA Tour resumes its fall schedule in Mississippi while the DP World Tour goes back to St. Andrews and the Korn Ferry Tour wraps its season.
Here’s a look at all the golf action this week and how you can watch it (all times ET; stream links added when available):
NCAA: How to watch the Blessings Collegiate Invitational
Monday, Sept. 30
- 4:30-7:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Tuesday, Oct. 1
- 4:30-7:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Wednesday, Oct. 2
- 4:30-7:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
PGA Tour: How to watch the Sanderson Farms Championship
Thursday, Oct. 3
- 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Friday, Oct. 4
- 4-7:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Saturday, Oct. 5
- 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Sunday, Oct. 6
- 3:30-6:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
DP World Tour: How to watch the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Thursday, Oct. 3
- 7AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Friday, Oct. 4
- 7AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Saturday, Oct. 5
- 7AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Sunday, Oct. 6
- 6:30AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Korn Ferry Tour: How to watch the Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Thursday, Oct. 3
- 1-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Friday, Oct. 4
- Noon-2PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
- 2-4PM: NBC Sports App
Saturday, Oct. 5
- Noon-2PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
- 2-4PM: NBC Sports App
Sunday, Oct. 6
- 12:30-3:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
PGA Tour Champions: How to watch the Constellation Furyk & Friends
Thursday, Oct. 3
- 2-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Friday, Oct. 4
- 2-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Saturday, Oct. 5
- 2-4PM: NBC Sports app
- 7-9PM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)