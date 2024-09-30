How to watch: 2024 Sanderson Farms, Alfred Dunhill Links, Korn Ferry Tour Championship

It’s a busy week in the golf world as the PGA Tour resumes its fall schedule in Mississippi while the DP World Tour goes back to St. Andrews and the Korn Ferry Tour wraps its season.

Here’s a look at all the golf action this week and how you can watch it (all times ET; stream links added when available):

NCAA: How to watch the Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Monday, Sept. 30



4:30-7:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Tuesday, Oct. 1



4:30-7:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Wednesday, Oct. 2



4:30-7:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

PGA Tour: How to watch the Sanderson Farms Championship

Thursday, Oct. 3



4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 4



4-7:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 5



4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 6



3:30-6:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

DP World Tour: How to watch the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Thursday, Oct. 3



7AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 4



7AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 5



7AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 6



6:30AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Korn Ferry Tour: How to watch the Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Thursday, Oct. 3



1-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 4



Noon-2PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

2-4PM: NBC Sports App

Saturday, Oct. 5



Noon-2PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

2-4PM: NBC Sports App

Sunday, Oct. 6



12:30-3:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

PGA Tour Champions: How to watch the Constellation Furyk & Friends

Thursday, Oct. 3



2-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 4



2-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 5

