How to watch: 2024 Toto Japan Classic, East Lake Cup

The LPGA heads to Japan for the final event of its Asia swing, the Toto Japan Classic.

It’s one of four remaining tournaments on the tour’s 2024 schedule.

The PGA Tour, meanwhile, has a bye week, as do the DP World Tour and PGA Tour Champions. Twenty 2025 DPWT cards will be handed out by week’s end, however, as the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final will be contested in Spain.

On the amateur side, East Lake Golf Club will host the 10th annual East Lake Cup. Here’s how you can watch this week’s action around the golf world (all times ET):

NCAA: How to watch the East Lake Cup

LPGA: How to watch the Toto Japan Classic

Thursday, Oct. 31



11PM-2AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Nov. 1



11:30PM-2:30AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Nov. 2



11PM-2AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Challenge Tour: How to watch the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final

Thursday, Oct. 31



7AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Nov. 1



7AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Nov. 2



7AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Nov. 3

