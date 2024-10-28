How to watch: 2024 Toto Japan Classic, East Lake Cup
Published October 28, 2024 07:00 AM
The LPGA heads to Japan for the final event of its Asia swing, the Toto Japan Classic.
It’s one of four remaining tournaments on the tour’s 2024 schedule.
The PGA Tour, meanwhile, has a bye week, as do the DP World Tour and PGA Tour Champions. Twenty 2025 DPWT cards will be handed out by week’s end, however, as the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final will be contested in Spain.
On the amateur side, East Lake Golf Club will host the 10th annual East Lake Cup. Here’s how you can watch this week’s action around the golf world (all times ET):
NCAA: How to watch the East Lake Cup
Monday, Oct. 28
- 3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Tuesday, Oct. 29
- 3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Wednesday, Oct. 30
- 3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
LPGA: How to watch the Toto Japan Classic
Wednesday, Oct. 30
- 11PM-2AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Thursday, Oct. 31
- 11PM-2AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Friday, Nov. 1
- 11:30PM-2:30AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Saturday, Nov. 2
- 11PM-2AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Challenge Tour: How to watch the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final
Thursday, Oct. 31
- 7AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Friday, Nov. 1
- 7AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Saturday, Nov. 2
- 7AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Sunday, Nov. 3
- 5:30-10:30AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app