How to watch Caitlin Clark at the LPGA’s Annika event pro-am and Women’s Leadership Summit

Caitlin Clark is taking her talents to the course in the upcoming Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club.

Clark will be participating in Tuesday’s (Nov. 12) Women’s Leadership Summit and in Wednesday’s tournament pro-am.

For those interested in both listening to and watching Clark in Belleair, Florida, Golf Channel and NBC Sports have you covered.

How can I watch Caitlin Clark in the LPGA pro-am?

Clark will be in the first group out Wednesday at The Annika, at 7 a.m. ET. Golf Channel, NBC Sports, the LPGA and the tournament’s social media channels will have video highlights and reports throughout the day. There will also be a live stream of her warm-up range session and an in-round walk-and-talk with the WNBA star.

Golf Channel’s extended coverage of Clark at The Annika

The “Golf Today” studio show will go live at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday to include highlights, live tournament look-ins and on-site insight.

Who is Clark playing with?

She will play in a foursome that includes world No. 1 Nelly Korda on the front nine and tournament host Annika Sorenstam on the back nine.

Is Clark good at golf?

Clark doesn’t have a known handicap but has said that she can shoot in the “low 80s.” This won’t be her first pro-am experience as the Iowa Hawkeye legend first did so on the PGA Tour at the 2023 John Deere Classic.

After her rookie season in the WNBA — where she won Rookie of the Year honors — Clark said she was going to play a lot of golf in the offseason and joked, “become a professional golfer.”

A video that circulated last month showed Clark nearly making her first hole-in-one.

Come for Caitlin Clark nearly getting a hole-in-one.



Stay for the commentary. ⛳ pic.twitter.com/4b2jofgCv0 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 14, 2024

What the is Women’s Leadership Summit and how can I watch?

According to the event’s objective, “The Women’s Leadership Summit explores what it means to be ‘self made’ and dives into the journey to create and build a personal brand.” The summit will feature Clark, Sorenstam, fashion icon Kathy Ireland, BayCare Health System CEO Stephanie Conners and Versant Health CEO Meredith Ryan-Reid.

The summit is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Clark is slated to join a fireside chat with Sorenstam at 12:45 p.m.

Visit NBCSports.com, beginning at 10 a.m. ET, to watch the full live stream.