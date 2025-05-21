How to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge: TV times, stream links and field info

Following the season’s second major championship, the PGA Tour heads back to Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Historic Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth will once again play host. Here’s some need-to-know information for this week’s tournament:

How to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge:

(All times EDT)

Thursday, May 22



Friday, May 23



Saturday, May 24



Sunday, May 25



This week’s TV times: LPGA’s event in Mexico and the Senior PGA Championship

Who is in the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge?

There are 135 players in the field, led by Scottie Scheffler. The world No. 1 has never won this event but that was the case a few weeks ago when he teed it up outside Dallas in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson — which he captured by eight shots at 31 under. He’s also fresh off his third career major victory at the PGA Championship.

Click here for the Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard.

What is the Charles Schwab Challenge purse and prize money?

The purse is $9.5 million with $1,710,000 and 500 FedExCup points going to the winner.

Who won the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge?

Davis Riley won by five strokes over Scheffler and Keegan Bradley for his first individual PGA Tour title (he and Nick Hardy won the 2023 Zurich Classic team event).

It was an emotional triumph for Riley, who learned a week prior to the Colonial event that his sister had a brain tumor. The surgery was successful, however, and the tumor non-cancerous. “When you have somebody that close to you, all the worst-case scenarios are going through your head,” Riley said after his victory. “It was certainly a scary feeling thinking about how you could lose your sister.”

Riley began the final round with a four-stroke lead and managed to add to the closing margin with an even-par 70.