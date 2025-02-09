 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ABN AMRO Open 2025 Semi-Finals
Alcaraz clinches his first indoor title by beating De Minaur in Rotterdam Open final
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Final Round
Motivated by Pebble invite snub, Daniel Berger earns Genesis spot via Aon Swing 5
UCLA v Oregon
Londynn Jones scores a season-high 21 points to lead No. 1 UCLA over Oregon 62-52

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_hurtssound_250209.jpg
Hurts after SB LIX win: ‘It’s been a long journey’
nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_250209.jpg
Mahomes shoulders blame for Super Bowl LIX TOs
floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ABN AMRO Open 2025 Semi-Finals
Alcaraz clinches his first indoor title by beating De Minaur in Rotterdam Open final
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Final Round
Motivated by Pebble invite snub, Daniel Berger earns Genesis spot via Aon Swing 5
UCLA v Oregon
Londynn Jones scores a season-high 21 points to lead No. 1 UCLA over Oregon 62-52

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_hurtssound_250209.jpg
Hurts after SB LIX win: ‘It’s been a long journey’
nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_250209.jpg
Mahomes shoulders blame for Super Bowl LIX TOs
floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Inches from out of bounds, Rasmus Hojgaard instead makes crazy birdie to stay in WM Phoenix Open hunt

  
Published February 9, 2025 02:32 PM

Rasmus Hojgaard was inches from likely seeing his chances of winning the WM Phoenix Open evaporate on Sunday afternoon.

Four shots back of leader and playing competitor Thomas Detry, Hojgaard fanned his drive on TPC Scottsdale’s par-4 fifth hole, his ball seemingly on a beeline for the out of bounds fence. But Hojgaard’s tee ball took a couple fortuitous bounces in the desert before coming to rest about 2 feet from the boundary fence.

Even better: Hojgaard had a window to the green.

Hojgaard would successfully thread his approach between the fence and a bush, finding the front-right portion of the dance floor. With 61 feet left for his birdie, it looked like an impressive par.

But Hojgaard went ahead and hooped the birdie roll from downtown to move to 16 under, just three shots back of his fellow European Ryder Cup hopeful Detry.