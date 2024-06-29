Italian Open’s 18th hole yields incredible backboarding birdie

With hospitality areas set literally feet from the 18th green at Adriatic Golf Club drops from the temporary immovable obstructions have been commonplace throughout this week’s Italian Open in Ravenna, Italy.

Italy’s own Andrea Pavan took full advantage during Saturday’s third round.

Pavan fired his approach shot from the rough into a low-lying spectator structure located about 15 yards behind the flag – this practice is known as backboarding. He was then granted a favorable free drop from the closest corner to the green, and his club-length of relief got Pavan on the green.

A crazy birdie finish for @AndreaPavan89 at his national open 🇮🇹#ItalianOpen pic.twitter.com/GvqRjp4Vby — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) June 29, 2024

From there, Pavan rolled in the 30-footer for birdie to cap his 2-under 69 that got him to 7 under, just three shots off the lead held by four players.