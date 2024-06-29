 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Amateur Championship - Day Four
6-foot-9 Tommy Morrison qualifies for Open as first American to win European Amateur
oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
TOPSHOT-CYCLING-TDF-2024-STAGE 1
Bardet wins hot, hilly Stage 1 of 2024 Tour de France

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_st1_bardetintv_240629.jpg
Bardet: A ‘dream’ to wear yellow jersey in TDF
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_240629.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 1 finish
dnp_oly24_gamtm_sportsv2worldslookback.jpg
How Team USA won bronze at Worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Italian Open’s 18th hole yields incredible backboarding birdie

  
Published June 29, 2024 01:38 PM

With hospitality areas set literally feet from the 18th green at Adriatic Golf Club drops from the temporary immovable obstructions have been commonplace throughout this week’s Italian Open in Ravenna, Italy.

Italy’s own Andrea Pavan took full advantage during Saturday’s third round.

Pavan fired his approach shot from the rough into a low-lying spectator structure located about 15 yards behind the flag – this practice is known as backboarding. He was then granted a favorable free drop from the closest corner to the green, and his club-length of relief got Pavan on the green.

From there, Pavan rolled in the 30-footer for birdie to cap his 2-under 69 that got him to 7 under, just three shots off the lead held by four players.