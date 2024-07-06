Jordan Spieth catches fire early in third round of John Deere Classic

Jordan Spieth has caught fire at the John Deere Classic.

Spieth, a two-time winner of the longstanding event at TPC Deere Run, carded six birdies on his first nine holes on Saturday. Spieth turned in 6 under to climb to 12 under overall, just two shots off the lead shared by C.T. Pan and Aaron Rai, who were set to tee off about an hour after Spieth headed to the back nine.

After birdieing the par-4 second from 8 feet, Spieth rattled off five straight birdies, at Nos. 4-8. That run included birdies from 14 feet (No. 4), 33 feet (No. 6) and 18 feet (No. 7).

Spieth entered this week with just one top-25 in his last 14 starts, a T-10 at the Valero Texas Open in early April. He is also currently ranked No. 24 in U.S. President Cup points.