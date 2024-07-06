 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 8
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
CYCLING-TDF-2024-STAGE08
Eritrea’s Girmay wins his second stage on this Tour de France

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_stage8finish_240706.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 8 finish
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicagov2_240704.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series takes to Chicago Street Course
nbc_golf_gc_letfinalrdhl_240705.jpg
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 8
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
CYCLING-TDF-2024-STAGE08
Eritrea’s Girmay wins his second stage on this Tour de France

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_stage8finish_240706.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 8 finish
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicagov2_240704.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series takes to Chicago Street Course
nbc_golf_gc_letfinalrdhl_240705.jpg
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Spieth catches fire early in third round of John Deere Classic

  
Published July 6, 2024 11:57 AM

Jordan Spieth has caught fire at the John Deere Classic.

Spieth, a two-time winner of the longstanding event at TPC Deere Run, carded six birdies on his first nine holes on Saturday. Spieth turned in 6 under to climb to 12 under overall, just two shots off the lead shared by C.T. Pan and Aaron Rai, who were set to tee off about an hour after Spieth headed to the back nine.

After birdieing the par-4 second from 8 feet, Spieth rattled off five straight birdies, at Nos. 4-8. That run included birdies from 14 feet (No. 4), 33 feet (No. 6) and 18 feet (No. 7).

Spieth entered this week with just one top-25 in his last 14 starts, a T-10 at the Valero Texas Open in early April. He is also currently ranked No. 24 in U.S. President Cup points.