Jordan Spieth makes his Spieth-iest par of the year at WM Phoenix Open

After posting back-to-back bogey-free rounds for the first time in 13 months and then declaring himself “way ahead” of schedule in his comeback from left-wrist surgery, Jordan Spieth was in vintage form again Sunday at the WM Phoenix Open.

This time it was the classic Spieth recovery.

You know, the kinds of redemptive efforts from cliff-sides, driving ranges, gutters and seemingly everywhere in between.

Here’s how Spieth made his Spieth-iest par save of the year so far:

Right of the fairway at TPC Scottsdale’s par-4 11th is not the place one wants to be, but that’s exactly where Spieth found himself, underneath a bush amid some trees and with no shot at finding the green still 158 yards away – and with water lurking along the hole’s entire left side.

Spieth even told caddie Michael Greller, according to the broadcast, that he didn’t want to take an unplayable because even then he wouldn’t have a line at the green.

So, Spieth took out his putter, took a left-handed stance and quickly punched the ball back toward the fairway. The ball nearly nestled underneath another bush before finding a decent lie in the desert some 34 yards from where Spieth’s drive ended up and 124 yards from the hole.

With a clear shot now at the green, Spieth wedged to 12 feet and rolled in the putt to avoid dropping a shot.

To recap: Spieth made par while using putter twice – once left-handed and not on consecutive shots.

After the wild par save, Spieth headed to No. 12 at 15 under and five shots back of leader Thomas Detry.