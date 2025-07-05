Final-round tee times, pairings for John Deere Classic

Davis Thompson is looking to go back-to-back at the John Deere Classic, and he’ll be paired in Sunday’s final twosome with David Lipsky, who is in a four-way tie for second at 14 under, a shot back of Thompson.

Here are the complete tee times and pairings for Sunday’s final round at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois (all times ET):

8:10 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire

8:20 a.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Gordon Sargent

8:35 a.m. – James Hahn, Henrik Norlander

8:45 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Ryo Hisatsune

8:55 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Michael Thorbjornsen

9:05 a.m. – Cristobal del Solar, Jesper Svensson

9:15 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Adam Svensson

9:30 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Quade Cummins

9:40 a.m. – Brendan Valdes, Bud Cauley

9:50 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Garrick Higgo

10 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Kevin Yu

10:10 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard

10:20 a.m. – Jeremy Paul, Dylan Wu

10:30 a.m. – Eric Cole, Nick Dunlap

10:45 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Bronson Burgoon

10:55 a.m. – Ben Kohles, Joel Dahmen

11:05 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Justin Lower

11:15 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Rickie Fowler

11:25 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Taylor Montgomery

11:35 a.m. – Carson Young, Denny McCarthy

11:45 a.m. – Kris Ventura, Vince Whaley

Noon – Lucas Glover, Jacob Bridgeman

12:10 p.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Philip Knowles

12:20 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Nate Lashley

12:30 p.m. – Zac Blair, Rico Hoey

12:40 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Kevin Roy

12:50 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, a-Jackson Koivun

1:05 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar

1:15 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Seamus Power

1:25 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Kurt Kitayama

1:35 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Max Homa

1:45 p.m. – Davis Thompson, David Lipsky