 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Track &amp; Field: 50th Prefontaine Classic Press Conference
2025 Prefontaine Classic Results
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jo Shimoda closeup face.JPG
Jo Shimoda earns the RedBud sweep to become third 250 winner of 2025.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR: Grant Park 165 Cup Practice and Qualifying
Chicago starting lineup: Shane van Gisbergen wins NASCAR Cup pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_homasound_250705.jpg
Homa ‘wouldn’t change much’ in position at JDC
nbc_golf_dpwthl_250705.jpg
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_jdeereround3_250705.jpg
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Track &amp; Field: 50th Prefontaine Classic Press Conference
2025 Prefontaine Classic Results
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jo Shimoda closeup face.JPG
Jo Shimoda earns the RedBud sweep to become third 250 winner of 2025.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR: Grant Park 165 Cup Practice and Qualifying
Chicago starting lineup: Shane van Gisbergen wins NASCAR Cup pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_homasound_250705.jpg
Homa ‘wouldn’t change much’ in position at JDC
nbc_golf_dpwthl_250705.jpg
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_jdeereround3_250705.jpg
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Final-round tee times, pairings for John Deere Classic

  
Published July 5, 2025 05:14 PM

Davis Thompson is looking to go back-to-back at the John Deere Classic, and he’ll be paired in Sunday’s final twosome with David Lipsky, who is in a four-way tie for second at 14 under, a shot back of Thompson.

Here are the complete tee times and pairings for Sunday’s final round at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois (all times ET):

8:10 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire
8:20 a.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Gordon Sargent
8:35 a.m. – James Hahn, Henrik Norlander
8:45 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Ryo Hisatsune
8:55 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Michael Thorbjornsen
9:05 a.m. – Cristobal del Solar, Jesper Svensson
9:15 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Adam Svensson
9:30 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Quade Cummins
9:40 a.m. – Brendan Valdes, Bud Cauley
9:50 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Garrick Higgo
10 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Kevin Yu
10:10 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard
10:20 a.m. – Jeremy Paul, Dylan Wu
10:30 a.m. – Eric Cole, Nick Dunlap
10:45 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Bronson Burgoon
10:55 a.m. – Ben Kohles, Joel Dahmen
11:05 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Justin Lower
11:15 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Rickie Fowler
11:25 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Taylor Montgomery
11:35 a.m. – Carson Young, Denny McCarthy
11:45 a.m. – Kris Ventura, Vince Whaley
Noon – Lucas Glover, Jacob Bridgeman
12:10 p.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Philip Knowles
12:20 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Nate Lashley
12:30 p.m. – Zac Blair, Rico Hoey
12:40 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Kevin Roy
12:50 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, a-Jackson Koivun
1:05 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar
1:15 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Seamus Power
1:25 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Kurt Kitayama
1:35 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Max Homa
1:45 p.m. – Davis Thompson, David Lipsky