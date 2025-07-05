Final-round tee times, pairings for John Deere Classic
Davis Thompson is looking to go back-to-back at the John Deere Classic, and he’ll be paired in Sunday’s final twosome with David Lipsky, who is in a four-way tie for second at 14 under, a shot back of Thompson.
Here are the complete tee times and pairings for Sunday’s final round at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois (all times ET):
8:10 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire
8:20 a.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Gordon Sargent
8:35 a.m. – James Hahn, Henrik Norlander
8:45 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Ryo Hisatsune
8:55 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Michael Thorbjornsen
9:05 a.m. – Cristobal del Solar, Jesper Svensson
9:15 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Adam Svensson
9:30 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Quade Cummins
9:40 a.m. – Brendan Valdes, Bud Cauley
9:50 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Garrick Higgo
10 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Kevin Yu
10:10 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard
10:20 a.m. – Jeremy Paul, Dylan Wu
10:30 a.m. – Eric Cole, Nick Dunlap
10:45 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Bronson Burgoon
10:55 a.m. – Ben Kohles, Joel Dahmen
11:05 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Justin Lower
11:15 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Rickie Fowler
11:25 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Taylor Montgomery
11:35 a.m. – Carson Young, Denny McCarthy
11:45 a.m. – Kris Ventura, Vince Whaley
Noon – Lucas Glover, Jacob Bridgeman
12:10 p.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Philip Knowles
12:20 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Nate Lashley
12:30 p.m. – Zac Blair, Rico Hoey
12:40 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Kevin Roy
12:50 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, a-Jackson Koivun
1:05 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar
1:15 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Seamus Power
1:25 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Kurt Kitayama
1:35 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Max Homa
1:45 p.m. – Davis Thompson, David Lipsky