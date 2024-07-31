Keegan Bradley to serve as assistant captain for 2025 U.S. Presidents Cup team

Keegan Bradley will get some team-room experience before he takes the reins next year at Bethpage Black.

Bradley was announced Wednesday as Jim Furyk’s fourth assistant captain for the U.S. Presidents Cup team – no surprise after the 38-year-old Bradley was unveiled recently as the surprise leader of the 2025 Ryder Cup squad.

Bradley has played just one Presidents Cup, in 2013, and was a two-time Ryder Cup participant, most recently in ’14. He has never served as an assistant in either cup.

That didn’t stop the PGA of America from elevating Bradley – the 21st-ranked player in the world – into the top role, after Tiger Woods declined the offer because of his other commitments.

Bradley is ranked 17th in the U.S. standings, with the top 6 automatically qualifying for the team at Royal Montreal. At No. 43 in the FedExCup, he has at least a few more opportunities to improve his position during the FedExCup playoffs.

Bradley joins a back-room staff in Montreal that already includes Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner.

The biennial matches will be held Sept. 26-29.