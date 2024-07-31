 Skip navigation
Top News

Loretta Lynns 2024 - Cole Davies No 17 - MX Sports.jpeg.jpg
Cole Davies scores 250 Pro Sport win on opening day of Loretta Lynn’s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Terry McLaurin
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Baltimore Orioles v. Boston Red Sox
Orioles recall top-ranked prospect Holliday for his 2nd shot at the major leagues

Top Clips

nbc_mcaffee_collegefbexpansion_240731.jpg
McAfee: Expansion could lead to best CFP ever
nbc_dps_verduccimlbrankings_240731.jpg
Padres, Dodgers among MLB trade deadline winners
nbc_golf_gc_olypodiumpredv2_240731.jpg
Podium picks for Olympics men’s golf competition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Keegan Bradley to serve as assistant captain for 2025 U.S. Presidents Cup team

  
Published July 31, 2024 01:24 PM

Keegan Bradley will get some team-room experience before he takes the reins next year at Bethpage Black.

Bradley was announced Wednesday as Jim Furyk’s fourth assistant captain for the U.S. Presidents Cup team – no surprise after the 38-year-old Bradley was unveiled recently as the surprise leader of the 2025 Ryder Cup squad.

Bradley has played just one Presidents Cup, in 2013, and was a two-time Ryder Cup participant, most recently in ’14. He has never served as an assistant in either cup.

That didn’t stop the PGA of America from elevating Bradley – the 21st-ranked player in the world – into the top role, after Tiger Woods declined the offer because of his other commitments.

Bradley is ranked 17th in the U.S. standings, with the top 6 automatically qualifying for the team at Royal Montreal. At No. 43 in the FedExCup, he has at least a few more opportunities to improve his position during the FedExCup playoffs.

Bradley joins a back-room staff in Montreal that already includes Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner.

The biennial matches will be held Sept. 26-29.