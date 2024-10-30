Last-minute, golf-related Halloween costume ideas

When it comes to golf-related Halloween costumes this year, there’s no doubt that Scottie Scheffler will dominate the neighborhoods.

But looking for a less-saturated, last-minute idea? Here are a few options:

Ted Scott

Instead of being a handcuffed, orange jumpsuit-wearing Scheffler, how about his caddie? You can get as creative as you like, but the general idea is carry around a large bag of cash, or dress up like Benjamin Franklin. You get the idea.

Ryder Cup ticket

Another Ted Scott sharing the streets? Make a quick pivot and tell people that you’re a 2025 Ryder Cup ticket.

Johnson Wagner

The popular and lovable analyst can be easily imitated by wearing a Golf Channel polo and donning a thick mustache. But take it a step further and dress up like a baseball pitcher, or carry around a can of chunky soup and a knife.

Framework deal

This is already a classic, but dust off the picture frame, wear it around your neck, and this time take your time selecting your candy and walking up to front doors.

Bob MacIntyre

I’m not sure how abundant dynamite costumes are, but that’s all you need to be Bob Mac, who insisted that the Road Hole at St. Andrews needed to be blown up.

Matt Kuchar

Stand out from the other Kuchars by not only looking the part – Skechers, khakis, navy golf polo, Bridgestone golf hat – but acting it, too. Here’s what you do: Ring the doorbell, only to inform the homeowner that you’ll be back at 8:30 a.m. ET to resume trick-or-treating. Stick a tee in their yard to mark your position and give ‘em a big smile as you walk away.