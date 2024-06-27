 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-TDF-2024-PRESENTATION
2024 Tour de France route: Stage profiles, previews, start, finish times
oly24_dvws_trial_lastdivefinals_240617.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials Results
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_240627.jpg
DeChambeau is ‘emerging’ as golf’s next star
nbc_rfs_bonixviability_240627.jpg
Can Nix work in the Broncos offense?
Stephon_Castle.jpg
Katz: Castle can be ‘highest value’ NBA draft pick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-TDF-2024-PRESENTATION
2024 Tour de France route: Stage profiles, previews, start, finish times
oly24_dvws_trial_lastdivefinals_240617.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials Results
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_240627.jpg
DeChambeau is ‘emerging’ as golf’s next star
nbc_rfs_bonixviability_240627.jpg
Can Nix work in the Broncos offense?
Stephon_Castle.jpg
Katz: Castle can be ‘highest value’ NBA draft pick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lee Westwood, wishing he was in shorts, starts senior career with eagle

  
Published June 27, 2024 03:00 PM
Els says Newport is in 'great shape' ahead of USSO
June 25, 2024 04:29 PM
Ernie Els discusses the layout of Newport Country Club — the site of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open — and explains why the course will provide a "different taste" for players in Rhode Island.

Lee Westwood began his senior debut with an eagle on Thursday at the U.S. Senior Open.

Westwood hit a 3-wood from 268 yards to 10 feet at the par-5 first. He made the putt and then added four more birdies, to go along with two bogeys, for a 4-under 66 at Newport Country Club.

The 51-year-old Englishman is three off the early lead in Rhode Island.

Westwood, a LIV Golf player, is in the field because of criteria that includes members of the five most recent Ryder Cup competitions. He has never won in 29 LIV events – and is winless anywhere since January 2020 – but he is coming off his best career finish on the Saudi-funded league, a solo third in Nashville.

And while this will be his second straight week competing, Westwood isn’t concerned about the possibility of playing 72 holes (LIV events are 54 holes with no cut and no long pants required).

“I think I can manage it. It’s playing in trousers that’s bothering me more,” said Westwood, known as much for his wit as his success, particularly in the Ryder Cup and on the European tour, where he won 25 times.

“No, I’m a finely tuned athlete … You know, that’s rubbish really; 72 holes won’t be a problem. Like I say, it’s looking down and seeing me legs in trousers. I prefer to get me legs out.”