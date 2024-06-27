Lee Westwood, wishing he was in shorts, starts senior career with eagle

Lee Westwood began his senior debut with an eagle on Thursday at the U.S. Senior Open.

Westwood hit a 3-wood from 268 yards to 10 feet at the par-5 first. He made the putt and then added four more birdies, to go along with two bogeys, for a 4-under 66 at Newport Country Club.

The 51-year-old Englishman is three off the early lead in Rhode Island.

Westwood, a LIV Golf player, is in the field because of criteria that includes members of the five most recent Ryder Cup competitions. He has never won in 29 LIV events – and is winless anywhere since January 2020 – but he is coming off his best career finish on the Saudi-funded league, a solo third in Nashville.

And while this will be his second straight week competing, Westwood isn’t concerned about the possibility of playing 72 holes (LIV events are 54 holes with no cut and no long pants required).

“I think I can manage it. It’s playing in trousers that’s bothering me more,” said Westwood, known as much for his wit as his success, particularly in the Ryder Cup and on the European tour, where he won 25 times.

“No, I’m a finely tuned athlete … You know, that’s rubbish really; 72 holes won’t be a problem. Like I say, it’s looking down and seeing me legs in trousers. I prefer to get me legs out.”