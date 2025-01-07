LIV Golf announces remaining 2025 schedule; team championship gets new venue

LIV Golf’s 2025 schedule is complete.

The remaining four stops on LIV’s 14-event schedule were announced on Tuesday morning as the Saudi-backed circuit will head to Doral, Florida; Mexico City; Washington, D.C.; and Plymouth, Michigan, with the latter being the new site of LIV’s team championship.

Trump National Doral will host LIV Miami for the second straight year on April 4-6, the week prior to the Masters. Mexico City’s Club de Golf Chapultepec, site of the April 25-27 LIV event, is a former PGA Tour host venue, having hosted the WGC-Mexico Championship from 2017 to 2020, as is Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, which also hosted last year’s Solheim Cup and will get the June 6-8 LIV event the week before the U.S. Open at Oakmont.

LIV Michigan will be contested at St. John’s Resort’s The Cardinal on Aug. 22-24, which overlaps with the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship at East Lake.

LIV had previously announced 10 tournaments for its fourth season, which begins next month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Here is the complete schedule: